Gerald L. Bateson, Jr. Gerald L. Bateson, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his children on October 9, 2022. Jerry was born in Findlay, Ohio and raised in Yellowstone National Park by his father Gerald, Sr. and stepmother, Thelma. He worked many years as a building contractor who touched the lives of many, many families building their homes, as well as his extended construction crews families, many of whom called and came to visit with him just days before he passed away. In later years he and his wife became writers and wrote two books, the first book is titled Growing Up In Yellowstone. The most recent book he started writing while his wife, Mary Ellen, was going through treatment for cancer. He dictated his last story for this book just a week before he passed away, and it is to be published by his daughter. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, wife Mary Ellen Bateson. He is survived by his son, Bruce and wife Debbie Bateson, son Greg Bateson, and daughter Anjanette and husband Neal Lamke, as well as six grandchildren and one great grandchild. At a later date the children will be relocating Jerry and Mary Ellen's ashes to Tinker's Hill Cemetery outside of Gardiner, MT in Yellowstone Park. It seems fitting that his last words to his children were "The Story's Over." Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.