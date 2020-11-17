Donald Frank Bastian Don Bastian was born in Lewistown, MT on January 20, 1932. He was raised in Winnett, MT until moving to Bozeman, MT to attend Montana State University in 1950. Don loved mechanical and architectural projects, he always had something underway to build, fix or repair. Don loved the openness of Bozeman in the 1960's, 70's and 80's, the unobstructed hunting and fishing that came along with this area. In 1960 Don met the love of his life Marlene, they were in love almost immediately and married on the 31st day of December 1960. Marlene had three boys,3r John, Jerry, and Jack. Don being the man of integrity and honor that he was did not hesitate to step in as the boy's Father. Treating the boys as his own by adopting them, teaching them all about hunting, fishing, camping and most of all about respect - sometimes the respect lessons were a bit agonizing when you are a kid, but Don loved his boys with all his heart. Don spent his career in Bozeman and the surrounding area as an automobile mechanic and worked his way up to service manager. In 1975, Don and Marlene purchased Bridger View 66, which they owned and operated until 1983 at which time they sold the filling station and purchased the Manhattan Camper Court that they owned and operated until their retirement in 1997. Don and Marlene spent the next 25 years traveling in their RV from Alaska to the tip of the Baja Peninsula and many places in-between. They developed many memories over the years and had never ending topics to discuss from all their travels. After a year-long battle with cancer, Don passed away surrounded by his family at home in Bozeman on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Don never complained about his pain or situation, he cared only that the love of his life Marlene would be okay once God took him. Don was proceeded in death by his parents, Frank and Pearl Bastian; his sister, Mary Lou Sennett and by the death of his son, Jack Bastian in 1982. Survivors include Don's wife of 60 years, Marlene and his two remaining sons John and Jerry Bastian; four grandchildren, Mandy Frazier, Ryan Bastian, Vanessa Bastian, and Victoria Knox; four step- grandchildren; Paul, Carrie, Nick, and Todd and two great grandchildren, Johnny Bastian and Cora Jayne Knox and seven step great grandchildren. Visitation hours will be held from 5-7 pm on Tuesday at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held on Wed., Nov. 18 at 10 am at Dokken-Nelson. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens on the Frontage road. The service will be webcast at: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=VNPrNSp7p3k&feature=youtu.be Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
