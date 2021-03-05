Gail Blanche Bartholomew Gail Blanche Bartholomew, 70, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at her home with the love of her siblings at her side. Gail was born December 3, 1950, at the old Lott Hospital in Livingston, Montana. Gail spent most of her life in Livingston. She graduated from Park Senior High in 1969. Her class was the first to graduate from the high school when it was brand new. Gail married in the early 1970s and moved to Phoenix, Arizona, to be near her brother, Gary. She then moved to Kingman, Arizona, and then to Flagstaff, where she worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Gail moved back to Livingston in the late 1970s and has made this her home ever since. She worked at Easton and Hiller, Empire Federal Savings, Dan Bailey's warehouse, Westmont and Evergreen; Gail wasn't one to shy away from a hard day's work. Gail never had any children of her own, but was a second mother to her niece, Lorna Rose Galloway. Gail was loving and devoted, and was always there for Lorna and her children, Dallas and Shaylee, from birth. Gail inherited a rare brain disease, for which she had brain surgery in 2014. She also battled cancer from 2011 until her passing. Gail was preceded in death by her brother, Jon Lee, in 1952; her father, Nelson Dudley in 1974, and her mother, Rose Bartholomew in 2004. Gail is survived by her siblings, Gary, Les, and Evelyn Bartholomew and by numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Bozeman Health Cancer Center, as well as the staff of Livingston HealthCare Hospice, for their kind, compassionate care of Gail. A viewing will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00pm, at Franzen-Davis Funeral Home, 118 N. 3rd St, in Livingston. A memorial service in honor of Gail will be held Saturday, March 6, at 2:00pm at Franzen-Davis, with viewing prior from 12:00 to 1:30pm. A reception at Expedition Church, 27 Merrill Lane, Livingston. will follow the service, all are invited to attend. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the tribute page and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com.
