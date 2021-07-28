Barth, Jerome Jul 28, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jerome Barth Jerome Barth passed away as he wished-at home and with family by his side. His almost 92 years were spent across many locales doing many a job, but the best years were his 65 beside his lovely wife, Helen. They raised five kids in Glendive, before spending a few decades in Gallatin Gateway helping to raise eight grandkids and numerous great grandkids. Jerome's parents settled on a farm near Glen Ullin, ND and this is where he was born on September 30, 1929. His parents, Alex and Barbara, had eight kids and Jerome was the youngest son. Jerome would often talk about the trips to town to collect the supplies for winter and sneaking some game into his father's prized brine barrel. Alex and Barbara's family outgrew the homestead and Jerome, always a hard worker, got busy working odd jobs as soon as he finished 8th grade. Quickly, Jerome was drafted into the Army. He was sent to Fort Leonard Wood, MO for basic training. His grasp of the German language spared him a trip to the Korean Conflict as he was stationed in Germany in 1951. The 77th Engineer Company helped rebuild West Germany with new roads and runways. Jerome returned to the states and landed in Glendive to be near family. He started working for the Northern Pacific Railroad, but before that career was solidified, he operated machinery and worked as a Barman at The Southside Tavern. It was during this time that he met Helen Hanson. They were married in 1955, in Glendive. They settled into a small home to start their family. As Brenda, Cherie and Doug outgrew that modest home, they moved to Williams Street. That home welcomed Bradley and Tracey. Jerome enjoyed keeping a tidy yard and home. He and Helen also spent a lot of time being generous neighbors-lending a hand to those in need and welcoming kids into their home. Jerome held education in high regard. While his formal education stopped after grade school, he was always proud of how he performed in the classrooms during his service and the education he sought as he served on various boards and union leadership, including many years as the Treasurer of the local United Transportation Union, the board of the Burlington Northern Federal Credit Union and helping to spearhead the formation of the Eastern Montana Veterans Home. Most important of all, he took the greatest pride in getting all of his children off to college. Jerome's closest friends were his fellow railroaders and veterans at the VFW. His time with the VFW Honor Guard was always something Jerome took very seriously, and he relished honoring those that served. Jerome really identified as a railroader. It was more than just a job. That career involved many roles, but the highlights were as a brakeman and conductor on the Northern Pacific's Empire Builder passenger line between Glendive and Billings. Eventually, that line became Amtrak and ceased operation. For the final decade of his career, he was a Conductor for Burlington Northern between Glendive and Forsyth. He loved sharing a room, in Forsyth, with his close friend, Clarence Glasser. Those two loved to argue the pros and cons of growing up in Glen Ullin versus Hebron, The Twin Cities. After retirement, Jerome was very busy driving buses, following DCC and DCHS athletics, the VFW Honor Guard and "railroading" with friends anywhere there was coffee and chairs. He marveled at what a handful of railroaders could accomplish when they didn't have to worry about things like a train, tracks, freight, or passengers. Around 2000, Jerome and Helen realized a dream of building a house on land they had near Bozeman. They spent the final 20 years of their marriage getting that yard in shape, growing prolific gardens, and welcoming an endless line of family and friends to stay the night. While the house kept them busy, Jerome was still active with the Honor Guard, pinochle, volunteering with the Resurrection Parish in Bozeman, driving rental cars for Avis and, much to Helen's chagrin, amassing an ever-growing fleet of lawn mowers. All of the years he spent being a good neighbor was repaid in recent years as their neighbors in Cottonwood Meadows kept an eye on and never hesitated to come to the aid of Helen and Jerome. Whether it was a plow of snow, a plate of dinner or a hand in the house. These folks provided a ton of comfort and support. Jerome is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen, their children: Brenda (Don) Mast of Glendive, Cherie Barth of Livingston, Doug (Susie) Barth of Columbia Falls, Brad (Madeline) Barth of Bozeman, Tracey (Garth) Clingingsmith of Brookline, MA; grandchildren: Kelsey (Carson) Durr, Abbey Mast and Adam Bastyr, Tanner (April) Barth, Austin Barth, Dayton Clingingsmith, Sean Clingingsmith, Ivy Barth, Mayzie Barth; and numerous great-grandchildren; his brother, Ed (Caroline) Barth of Mandan, ND and sister Rene (Kenny) Schultz of Spokane, WA, and countless nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10AM on Saturday, July 31st, at Resurrection University Parish (live streaming http://www.resurrectionbozeman.org), with inurnment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. 