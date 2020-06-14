Veda Barrick- Mullica Barrick, 88, of Lewistown, passed away on Saturday, May 30 , 2020.Memorial Graveside Services for Veda E. Barrick will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Philbrook Cemetery west of Hobson. Cremation has taken place with the Cloyd Funeral Home assisting the family. A lunch reception will be held in the outdoor pavilion at Tall Boys in Hobson following the services. Condolences may be left at www.cloydfuneralhome.com
