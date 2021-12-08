Barnes, Lance C Dec 8, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lance Barnes- C Barnes, 82, of Pony, MT, passed away on Wednesday, December 1 , 2021.Services to be held 10am, Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the LDS Church in Three Forks, MT Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lance Barnes Lance C Pass Away Mt Lds Church Fork Pony Recommended for you