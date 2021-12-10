Barnes, Lance C Dec 10, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lance C. Barnes, 82, of Pony, MT stepped into eternity on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in Bozeman, MT. He was born to Clifford and Bertha (Schneiter) Barnes on April 12, 1939 in Bozeman, MT. Lance married Virginia Rae Cook on October 14, 1959 in Idaho Falls, ID. They were blessed with three children, Lanceine, Ward and Laurie. He treasured the time spent with family and many friends hunting, fishing, boating, racing cars, snowmobiling, camping and ATV’s. With the help of family and friends, the Barnes Steam and Power Show was an annual event on their farm for over 35 years. Lance and Virginia retired from their farm to Pony in 2009. Lance is survived by his wife, Virginia, of 62 years; his children, Lanceine (Jon) Ziegler , Rapid City, SD; Ward (Teri) Barnes, Belgrade, MT; and Laurie (Wayne) Ford, Livingston, MT, and their families, including 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Shirley Bragg. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Clifford Jr.; and brother-in-law, Paul Bragg, Sr. Services will be held 10:00am, Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Three Forks LDS Church. Barnes Lance C Barnes Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lance C. Barnes Virginia Rae Cook Barnes Steam Sport Military Lanceine Clifford Jr. Paul Bragg Farm Recommended for you