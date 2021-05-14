Brent Daniel Barefield On May 7, 2021, Brent Daniel "The Bear" Barefield passed away in his home from heart failure. His passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of all who knew him. Brent was born in Great Falls, MT on June 21, 1956 to Edward Donald Barefield and Mary Ann Restelli. He lived in Great Falls where he attended St. Mary's grade school and attended Great Falls Catholic Central H.S. until it closed in 1973. He went to Bozeman H.S. in 1974 after his mother's passing in September 1973. Wishing to finish high school in Great Falls, he moved in with his grandparents, Mario & Elizabeth Restelli, and attended C.M.R. until graduation in 1975. Brent was an amazing athlete in Football & Wrestling. He was honored when he was selected for the East West Shrine Football Game 1975. He received a full ride football scholarship to Carroll College Fall 1975. He attended MSU for a short time and then went to work for Pierce Flooring and then his brother Ed's construction company. He was a carpenter for John Miller Construction for 34 years until his retirement in 2018. On March 12, 1976 he married Linda Mills. They moved to Bozeman to start their lives together. Linda was Brent's true love.They were high school sweethearts, and he was an unending bridge of support and love for her. He was everything 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 says. Truly, he was every word. They were married for 45 years and he was as consistent and loving in the first years as he was in the last. Brent's love for Linda will never be matched. He was her Peanut Butter and she was his Jelly. Brent's son, Matthew, was born in July of 1981. Linda and Brent were devoted parents who gave everything to Matt's life. Brent never missed his son's sporting events and supported him in everything life offered. Brent's footsteps were always something Matt strived to follow and fill, but Brent always kept him by his side and led him hand in hand. Brent was a devoted son, husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He passed that devotion to Matt. In his free time, he enjoyed playing softball on Karl Marks/Colombo's team until his passion changed to golf. He loved golfing with family and friends and taking family golf vacations. In the most recent years, he loved taking his grandson and granddaughter golfing with him. They loved having sleepovers with their Grandpa Bear and playing with him. Brent is preceded in death by both his parents and grandparents, brothers Ed Barefield and David Barefield. He is survived by his wife Linda, son Matthew (Sarah), grandchildren Bexley & Whitley, brother Don Barefield (Katie) of Bozeman, stepmother Donna Barefield of Seattle, Aunt Rosie Restelli of Iowa, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends. If you knew Brent, you knew he was a simple man. He did not like the spotlight; and it makes sense that he wished to not have a memorial service. In the future, there will be a party celebrating The Bear. In honor and memory of Brent's passion for his family and friends, donations can be made to the Gallatin High School Golf Team: Bozeman School District 7, Attn: Gallatin Golf Program, 404 W. Main Street, Bozeman, MT 59715. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.