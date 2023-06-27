Jackie Jean Ballantyne

Jackie Jean Ballantyne Jackie Jean Ballantyne passed away in her home with her children present on June 22, 2023 at the age of 75, over a year after receiving a pancreatic cancer diagnosis and making wonderful memories with her family.

Jackie (or Jackie Jean as she was known to those on the Madison Valley) was born at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital on October 28, 1947 to Jack and Marie (Westerman) Tinder. She joined her older brother Roger "Skip" and lived her childhood years on the Upper Madison. Jackie chose to be an indoor ranch kid reading books while Skip chose the "ride-my-bike-down-the-haystack" kind of adventures. After attending Logan school through the 8th grade, she transitioned to the "big" high school in Manhattan, graduating in 1965.

After a brief time attending and working at MSU, she married Grant Ballantyne on November 23, 1968. In September 1969, their daughter Christina was born. Four years later, their son Bradley completed their family. Jackie spent her kids' childhood years at home with them, doing the job she loved most. After the kids were in school, she briefly worked for Dr. King before beginning her 33-year career at Manhattan Public Schools, doing everything from being a classroom aide to making photocopies for the teachers. She was a constant at the school and was known for her stash of candy and home-baked goods.


