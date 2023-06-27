Jackie Jean Ballantyne Jackie Jean Ballantyne passed away in her home with her children present on June 22, 2023 at the age of 75, over a year after receiving a pancreatic cancer diagnosis and making wonderful memories with her family.
Jackie (or Jackie Jean as she was known to those on the Madison Valley) was born at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital on October 28, 1947 to Jack and Marie (Westerman) Tinder. She joined her older brother Roger "Skip" and lived her childhood years on the Upper Madison. Jackie chose to be an indoor ranch kid reading books while Skip chose the "ride-my-bike-down-the-haystack" kind of adventures. After attending Logan school through the 8th grade, she transitioned to the "big" high school in Manhattan, graduating in 1965.
After a brief time attending and working at MSU, she married Grant Ballantyne on November 23, 1968. In September 1969, their daughter Christina was born. Four years later, their son Bradley completed their family. Jackie spent her kids' childhood years at home with them, doing the job she loved most. After the kids were in school, she briefly worked for Dr. King before beginning her 33-year career at Manhattan Public Schools, doing everything from being a classroom aide to making photocopies for the teachers. She was a constant at the school and was known for her stash of candy and home-baked goods.
From the time Chris and Brad became involved in sports and extracurricular activities, she was always rooting for them and the Tigers. She continued her avid support when Brad became a basketball coach and then when her grandkids became involved in various activities. We could always count on Gram to be there cheering on our kids.
Mom loved playing games. She was always up for a wild extended family game of spoons, a silly late-night game of cards with Chris, yearly pinochle games at the Lake, games with her grandkids or cousin Donna, or Bunco or Canasta with her friends.
She was also very involved in the Manhattan Presbyterian Church where she was often in charge of organizing and preparing food for fellowship events. Jackie valued her weekly time with her bible study group. She was an active member of the Manhattan Chapter of Eastern Star. For years, Jackie was secretary of the Meadowview Cemetery and helped those choosing a final resting place for themselves or their loved ones.
Our mom was a loving, funny, positive, and strong woman. Her devotion to her family ran deep, and she was our rock. She will be so missed but has given us values and memories that will carry on her legacy. And we rest in the knowledge that she knew Jesus as her Savior.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Chris (Steve) Mest of Helena and son, Brad (Shelley) Ballantyne of Manhattan and 5 grandchildren: Maria, Luke, and Gabe Mest and Paige and Aubrey Ballantyne. She is also survived by nieces, Misti and Mandi (Ashley and CJ) Tinder. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Marie Tinder; her husband, Grant; and her brother and sister-in-law, Skip and Judy Tinder.
Graveside Services will be Monday, July 10 at Meadowview Cemetery at 10 A.M. followed by a Memorial Service at 11 A.M. at Manhattan Presbyterian Church. Donations may be made to the Manhattan School Foundation or to the Manhattan Presbyterian Church.