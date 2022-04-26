Kenneth Robert "Bob" Baldwin, a long-time resident of Bozeman, passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 7, 2022, at the age of 89 in Houston, Texas. Bob was born in Great Falls, MT May 14, 1932, to Kenneth and Florence (Wilcox) Baldwin. The family lived in Fort Shaw, MT, and Great Falls, MT before moving to Bozeman in 1945. Bob graduated from Gallatin County High School (now Bozeman Senior High School) in 1950. He lettered in football, basketball, and track for the Gallatin Hawks and played American Legion Baseball with his younger brother George. Bob went on to play football for the Montana State College Bobcats for two years (now MSU) and equipment manager for the basketball team. At the same time, he earned his bachelor's degree in P.E. with a minor in History in 1954 and later received his master's degree in Montana History in 1963. After moving to Bozeman at the age of 13, he and his brother George got jobs setting pins at a 4-lane bowling alley that was above a bar next door to the theater on Main Street. Bob also helped his Uncle Ed Wilcox on his ranch in Rapelje, MT and helped his dad at the Chevron bulk plant. While attending college he met the first love of his life, Shirley R. Justice at the MSC Business office and later at a local dance. They got married on June 26, 1953, in Great Falls, MT officiated by his Grandfather Rev. Leo E. Baldwin. Through this union, they had four children: David Justice, Robert John, Thomas James, and Lori Jean. The couple lived in Noxon, MT, Sandpoint, ID, Livingston, MT, Terry, MT, and settled in Bozeman in 1962. Throughout most of his career, Bob was a Montana History teacher at Bozeman Jr. High, but he was also a principal, basketball coach, and taught driver's ed. He officiated basketball, a few years of volleyball as well as all levels of football from midget to college for over 30 years and is a life member of the Montana Official's Association. He partnered with a fellow teacher, Darrel Bowman, in an ice business called B&B Ice that produced and delivered ice throughout southwest Montana and Billings from 1970 to 1975. After he retired from teaching at Bozeman Jr High in 1985, he got his Real Estate license and joined Mandeville Realty from 1985 to 1997, and also performed home and vehicle inspections. He and Shirley were active in the Masonic Lodge and were members of the United Methodist Church. They loved to camp along the Gallatin and Madison rivers where Bob caught fish for dinner. They traveled to many places including England and Alaska where David and his wife were stationed in the Air Force as well as Hawaii and San Diego where Thomas was stationed in the Navy. Bob participated in Barbershop Quartet and Toastmasters public speaking for many years. He was very active as he enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing - headed the Heart Association golf tournament, handball, and racquetball (champion at age 74). He was a member of the Elks Club and Universal Athletics for many years and later picked up the game of pickleball. Bob didn't know a sport that he didn't like. After Shirley passed away in January of 2015, he met and married Katherine Weil from Huntington Beach, CA. They married in Newport Beach, CA on March 26, 2016. After Kathy passed away this past January, Bob moved to Katy, TX to be near his son Robert. Bob was proceeded in death by his parents, wives Shirley and Kathy, and sister Rosalee Klein. Bob is survived by his sons David (Belinda) Baldwin of Chugiak, AK, Robert (Gertie) Baldwin of Katy, TX, Thomas (Caroline) Baldwin of Thompson Falls, MT and daughter Lori (Kevin) King of Gillette, WY; younger brother George Baldwin of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren include Desirae (Conway) Bandy, Nathaniel (Bonnie) King, Sonya (Justin) Henshaw, DaNae (Nathan) Johnson, Brandon Baldwin, Jennifer Baldwin; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 25th from 2pm-4pm, at the Bozeman Senior Social Center at 807 N Tracy Ave. We would love to have you attend in person or online. To register for in-person at: https://celebration-of-bob-baldwins-life.eventbrite.com To register for online via Zoom at: https://online-celebration-of-bob-baldwins-life.eventbrite.com In lieu of flowers, make contributions in Bob's name to the Montana - American Heart Association @ https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/montana/welcome-to-montana or to the Montana Wilderness Association @ https://wildmontana.org Baldwin Kenneth (Bob) Robert Baldwin