Nicole "Koko" Ann Bakich It is with great sadness we share that Nicole "Koko" Ann Bakich, age 48, of Bozeman, MT, passed away March 21, 2021, from COVID-19 pneumonia. Nicole was born in Red Lodge, MT, October 27, 1972, the daughter of Mily and Gerry Bakich. She was the youngest of four children, and grew up on a ranch just outside of Belfry, MT. Growing up Nicole was involved in many activities including basketball, track, volleyball, cheerleading, FFA and 4-H. She also had a passion for skiing and bowling. Nicole graduated from Belfry High School in 1991. After high school, Nicole attended MSU Billings for two years, studying business. During this time, she discovered her passion for cosmetology. She moved to Bozeman and became a nail technician, working her way through cosmetology school. In 2000, she opened her own salon, Koko & Company Hair and Body Works near MSU campus. Nicole was truly blessed by a long, successful career doing what she loved. In 2014 she met her fiancé, Adam Young, and on Valentine's Day, 2018 she said "yes" to the love of her life. Her family, and ours, grew as she and Adam created a life for themselves, shared with Adam's two children, Noah and Mallory. Outside of work, Nicole's other great passion was family. Nicole cherished being a sister, daughter, aunt, cousin, and niece. In many ways she was the cornerstone of our family, always connecting, engaging, and visiting with loved ones. Despite being the "baby", she kept us in line and selflessly made sure we were cared for. Nicole is preceded in death by her parents, Mily & Gerry Bakich, maternal grandparents, and paternal grandparents. Nicole is survived by her fiancé Adam Young and his children Noah and Mallory of Bozeman; sister Shelley and husband Terry Lechner of Shawmut; sister Kimberly and husband Michael Certalic and their son Noah of Bozeman; brother Chad Bakich of Bozeman and his children Matthew (Molly), McKinley (Ian), Jacob and Joshua; uncle Terry and wife Linda Wolfe of Bozeman; aunt Jackie Bakich of Billings; Uncle Jack Teegarden of Boise, ID; and numerous cousins. Nicole, your devotion to family has been so inspiring, and we dedicate ourselves to continue with that love. We will never forget the food, smiles, and joy you brought to every family occasion. The family would like to thank the emergency responders and the CCU staff of Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital for their excellent care and dedication. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences & memorials may be shared at www.dahlcares.com.