Larry LeRoy Baker of Manhattan, MT was called home on July 8, 2022. He passed away from natural causes while at home. Larry was born on June 10, 1942 on a farm by Morton, MN to LeRoy and Lena Baker. After serving in the Army, his passion for the outdoors took him to Alaska for adventures. While there, he met the love of his life, Eileen and they were married on February 2, 1967. Employed by US Fish and Wildlife, he was tasked with exploring the Aleutian Islands in a small, little boat. He noted that he was closer to Russia than this wife. He helped start the WELS church in Anchorage, AK. From there, they moved to Montana and Larry went to Cosmos, MN to study taxidermy. In 1971, they settled in Manhattan where they raised their family. They were blessed with two sons, Lance and Paul. He helped start the WELS Church in Bozeman, MT. Larry started Baker Studio and had a career in taxidermy for decades. He enjoyed swapping stories with the hunters, getting out hunting and fishing, and raising different types of exotic birds. He always looked forward to spotting that first robin of the spring each year. As a faithful and strong Christian, he supported the churches over the years with his time, talents, and treasures. He will be deeply missed until we see him again in Heaven. Larry was proceeded in death by his parents LeRoy and Lena Baker. He is survived by his wife Eileen Baker, brother Gary (Joyce) Baker, sister Bonnie (Ron) Dobmeier, sons Lance (Veronica) Baker and Paul (Michelle) Baker and his grandchildren Jacob, Sarah, Rachael, Ashlyn, Adam and Jessy. Services will be held Wednesday, July 13th at 11:00am at Shining Mountains Lutheran Church – Bozeman, MT. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Larry to St Paul’s Lutheran Church – Livingston, MT. Baker Larry LeRoy Baker
