Jan passed away February 23, 2022, in Helena after extended illness. She was born September 9, 1936, in Great Falls to Norman Gillette & Holdine "Kay" Krueger Gillette. Joining her big sister Jean, the girls were raised in Belt. Jan earned a degree in Bacteriology with a minor in Biochemistry from Montana State College in Bozeman (now MSU), graduating suma cum laude in 1957. She worked in veterinary research & diagnostic laboratory work in both Pullman WA and in Bozeman MT. Her only child, daughter Laura, was born in 1962 while in Pullman. During her years in the Gallatin Valley, Jan was active in Eastern Star, raising horses, hosting international students from MSU, and working with her husband Kirk in his veterinary practice and marketing his western art. The family moved to Helena in 1974 where Jan began working for the state health department. Jan and Kirk divorced soon after and she married Earl Baker in 1982. Their years together were filled with boating, travel, home improvement projects as well as their individual hobbies. Jan was known for the beauty she created around her. She designed and maintained a beautiful yard and home. Gardening was a passion as was sewing, needlepoint and stained glass among a few. And who could forget her beloved dogs? She never met a dog she didn't love! In later years she enjoyed reading, sudoku and sleuthing her genealogy - proud to be the granddaughter of early Montana and North Dakota settlers. Above all, her greatest joy was her grandson, Alex. Jan is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Earl. She is survived by daughter Laura (Alan) Hughes; grandson Alex (Abigail Herriges) Hughes, sister Jean (Bob) McCafferty, niece Cindy, nephews John, Jim and Joel and their families; special "adopted" son Jeff (Lisa) Johnson of Minnesota; as well as many honorary sons and daughters over the years. Later this spring, Jan will be interred with her parents and grandparents in the Gillette family plot at Highland Cemetery, Great Falls MT. The family would like to thank the wonderful healthcare professionals in the community that have cared for Jan. During the past six months we are especially grateful for Lisa's In-home Senior Assistance, Beehive Assisted Living - House 11 and St. Peter's Hospice. Jan will be remembered for her welcoming generosity and compassion. Her favorite charities were always local ones: the L&C County Humane Society, Helena Food Share and God's Love for those interested in donating in her honor. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Retz Funeral Home 315 E. 6th Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601, with a reception to follow. To offer a condolence or to share a story about Jan, please visit www.helenafunerals.com Baker Janet Gillette Seekins Baker
- Bozeman Daily Chronicle