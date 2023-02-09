George "Bucky" Baker George S. "Bucky" Baker Jr., age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Billings. Bucky was a 30-year resident of Bozeman, formerly of Sedona, Arizona, and Altoona, Iowa. Bucky was born on June 5, 1940, in Rochester, Minnesota, and graduated from Rochester High School. He was a Minnesota High School Rodeo champion and attended New Mexico State University on a rodeo scholarship. As a young man, Bucky was a bareback bronc rider on the professional rodeo circuit before completing a bachelor of arts in business at St. Cloud State College (now university) and starting a family and career in the animal feed business in the Midwest. Later, he owned a dry-cleaning business in Sedona, Arizona, and started riding again on the Old Timers Rodeo circuit. In the early 1990s, Bucky relocated to the Bozeman area, where he enjoyed exploring the Montana wilderness by horseback riding, fly fishing, camping, hunting and building log cabins. He loved watching rodeos and cherished his lifelong cowboy buddies. Bucky is survived by his three daughters, Branda Baker (Randall) Wilhoite of Winchester, Massachusetts; George-Ann (Todd) Sheehan of Sedona, Arizona; and Allison Baker (Wailele) Sallas of Culver City, California; his life partner, Carole Engstler of Bozeman, and her two daughters Lori (Ed) Detzi and Jodie (Patrick) Stephens of Bozeman; his sister, Turner (Charles D.) Broll of Wilmington, Delaware; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was formerly married to Ruth Wood of Sedona, Arizona. Bucky was predeceased by his father and mother, Dr. George S. and Enid (Young) Baker of Rochester, Minnesota, and Litchfield Park, Arizona; and his brother, Robert Bruce Baker of Litchfield Park, Arizona. A celebration of life will be held in Montana at a later date. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the doctors and nurses of Bozeman Health Deaconess Medical Center and the Billings Clinic. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund.
