Barbara was born on May 10, 1938, to EH (Peck Bacon) and Esther (Williams) Bacon in Three Forks, Montana, and passed away on Jan. 23, 2022, in Washington. Barb attended grade school and high school in Three Forks, graduating in 1957. After traveling around for a few years, she settled in Seattle, Washington, where she spent the next 36 years as a lineman and later as an underground cable splicer for the telephone company, retiring in 1995. While working for the telephone company she met her best friend Betty Ellis, and for the next 30-plus years they traveled the western states together, moving to a new home in the Port Angeles, Washington, area and wintering in Yuma, Arizona, where each year they would meet up with a collection of friends from over the years. Barbara passed away in January from complications due to dementia. She was preceded in death by her mother (Esther), father (Peck) and sister Ramona Bacon (Lawrence) Frisby. She is survived by Betty Ellis of Port Angeles, Washington, sister Betty Bacon (Richard) Wilcox of Three Forks, brother William (Bill/Shelly) Bacon of Helena and many nieces and nephews. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there were no services. Bacon Barbara M. Bacon
