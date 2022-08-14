Greg Awe passed away peacefully at home in Bozeman on May 19 with his wife Leila and sister Laura at his side. Greg was a true water man - surfing the ocean, floating on rivers, paddle boarding on lakes and skiing powder. So we believe that in his last moments, he paddled his surfboard towards a perfect swell, took one last look behind him, waved to us, and caught the best wave of his life. Greg was born on May 21, 1956, in Encino, CA and grew up in Reseda. As kids, he and his younger siblings Laura and John would take a bus to the beach and spend their summer days swimming, boogie boarding and learning to surf. Once he caught his first wave, Greg was hooked. Surfing became his passion and was an essential part of his life. But by his early 20s Greg wanted a change so he got in his VW Bug and drove towards the mountains. When he stopped in West Yellowstone, MT, he found his cousin at the baseball field, and began a construction job the very next day. Over the next 25 years, he started his own roofing company and honed his carpentry skills. He skied the backcountry in winters, and fit in a surf trip to Baja or Bali when he could. Through his love of and interest in Yellowstone National Park, he became a winter snow coach guide. It was on one of these tours that he met Leila. Greg was the perfect companion as he took her downhill and back-country skiing, whitewater rafting, camping, and mountain biking. They were so happy to have found each other, were married on July 12, 2008, and made Bozeman their home. Greg continued his summer work in construction, and in winter he and Leila worked and skied at Bridger Bowl. Between seasons, they traveled locally and abroad. But it was at the Mile Creek cabin they built together that Greg experienced profound happiness and pride. He loved hosting friends and family, and nothing was better than a Mile Creek barbecue. When Greg was diagnosed with lung cancer in March 2019, he continued living life to the fullest. In the face of adversity he showed strength, courage, dignity and grace. He and Leila continued their adventures, including floating the Grand Canyon, and spending four months camping in SW Utah last winter. To everyone who knew him, Greg was the real deal. He had an infectious zest for life and loved having fun. He was incredibly strong yet had a gentle kindness and his deep voice and easy laugh were recognizable from a distance. He left us far too early and is dearly missed. Greg was preceded in death by his father Johnny Awe. He is survived by his wife Leila Bost, sister Laura (Jeff) Brinker, brother John Awe, mother Mary Jacques, half-sister Traci Merrill, Sheila Bost, Alec Bost and five nieces and nephews. "Grief is like the ocean; it comes in waves ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm, and sometimes it is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim." - Author: Vicki Harrison A celebration of Greg's life will be held at the Deer Park Chalet at Bridger Bowl on Sunday, September 18 from 2:00-5:00pm. Hawaiian shirts and flip-flops are optional. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Awe Gregory Troy Awe
- Bozeman Daily Chronicle