Frank Kendall Augustine Frank Kendall Augustine passed away from complications of Covid on February 15, 2021, surrounded by family and loved ones. Frank was born December 29, 1930 to L.J. And Letha (Kendall) Augustine in White Oak, Iowa. Frank grew up on the family farm before attending Iowa State College for civil engineering on a R.O.T.C. scholarship. Frank served seven years in the army before being honorably discharged from duty as a first lieutenant. Early in his accomplished career as a civil engineer, he met the love of his life and wife of 49 years, Teresa Ann Sullivan. After a six-week courtship they married and went on to raise four children: Scott (Meredith) Augustine, Chris (Brad) Seney, Mike Augustine, and Jennifer Augustine (deceased). Frank had a distinguished career as a civil engineer and worked on numerous historic projects around the world. His passion and love for the engineer's world was a large part of his makeup and brought him great satisfaction. In 2008, his lovely wife of 49 years and mother of his children passed away after a painful battle with multiple myeloma. Upon this loss, Frank moved to Bozeman to be close to family. He made many great friends while living at the Bozeman Lodge and the Springs and was known for his sweet and kind demeanor. He was always looking to put a smile on faces with a quick thought or joke. He is survived by his children, Scott, Chris, and Mike, as well as his grandchildren, Kendall, Shaina, Crystal, Mikhaila, Amanda, Lauren, Lucas, and Annabelle, and several great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
