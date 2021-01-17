Eve Marie "Evy" Art, known to some as the firecracker of Paradise Valley, the Mom figure to many, the best and most loyal friend to hundreds, and the Boss Lady of the Inn, journeyed onward at 88 years young on December 29, 2020. Eve was born in Prague, Czechoslovakia. Fleeing from the Nazis, her family moved to Paris for two years before emigrating to Montreal and, ultimately Long Island, New York. Eve attended high school in Long Island, then earned her bachelor's degree in education at Adelphi University, where she met the love of her life, Michael L. Art. They were married at the St. Moritz Hotel in New York City in 1952. Mike often referred to Eve as his Czech Mate. Shortly after their wedding, the Army stationed Mike in Germany; Eve signed on in a civilian role so she could be with him, and she taught English to foreign soldiers. On furloughs, the young couple explored much of Europe and developed their life-long love of world travel. Eve and Mike settled in Cleveland, Ohio, where she earned her MFA at Case-Western Reserve University and began a career in elementary education. Eve was multi-lingual, an avid reader, a devotee of symphonic music, opera, and Elton John. She was outspoken on most any subject. That she could be demanding was due to her desire to draw the best out of people. It's what the best teachers do. After daughters Andy and Jackie were born, Eve stayed home briefly, then returned to work, teaching English to foreign doctors, assisting psychologists with research, helping Mike with his chain of pants stores, and shuttling the girls to the skating rink. During this time, she researched the west, picking a guest ranch in Livingston, Montana, as a destination. Annual summer trips to the 63 Ranch led to the decision to move west; when Mike purchased Chico Hot Springs Resort on a 1973 hunting trip, Eve's future as an innkeeper was decided. At Chico, Eve and Mike worked tirelessly to turn the dilapidated property into a well-loved resort. They provided comfort, good food, and good times to the guests they welcomed for 42 years, before selling the resort in 2015. Eve took an interest in the lives of - and earned the respect of - employees, guests, and others, maintaining close friendships with many of them to this day. She insisted on high standards and didn't hesitate to let anyone know when they weren't being met, but also freely offered praise when it was deserved. She and Mike made friends easily with people from all walks of life, here and around the world, and frequently hosted parties filled with food, drink, and humor at their house on Dance Hall Hill. Away from the resort, Eve loved hiking in nearby mountains, traveling around the world - in recent years, the Bahamas and Mexico were favorites - writing (greeting cards to friends, letters to elected officials and news anchors, poems, stories), and reading voraciously. She found as much satisfaction from a loaf of good bread and some English cheddar as she might from an elegant four-course dinner. She understood perfectly the value of conversation at the kitchen table. She liked to share good times with those she loved. She enjoyed intelligent discourse, disdaining small talk and idle gossip. She rose to and overcame life challenges with superhuman courage and grace. Eve was variously, and accurately, described as spunky, sparkling, feisty, elegant, fun-loving, immensely creative and artistic, classy, thoughtful, and kind. After Mike passed away in 2017, Eve picked up the torch, carrying his legacy forward by generously supporting worthy causes, telling many of his jokes, and repeating his funny puns and phrases. Eve is survived by daughters Andy Art, of Paradise Valley, and Jackie (Ron Enders) Art, of Livingston; brother Lenny (Lucy) Schmolka of Armonk, NY; nephews Andrew (Margot) Schmolka and their children Jordan, Corey, and Zachary, and Greg (Susana) Schmolka and their children Vera and Francesca; dogs Roogie and Angel; and cat Mitzi. She is lovingly remembered as 'My Montana Mom' by Nancy Boisvert, Annie Craig, Cheryl Apisdorf, Anne Donoghue, Andra Spurr, Linda Welsh, and Lou Ann Hill. She is also remembered by her treasured pals Jim, Geri, and Courtney Liska, Don Gimbel, Mike Cetraro, Ralph Ferraro, and Matthew, Catherine, and Adam Savery; her beloved journaling group; and many dear friends too numerous to mention. She appreciated everyone who kept in touch, and was grateful for her helpers. When you look up at the night sky and see a star twinkling, think of Eve and say hello. A celebration of Eve's life will be held when it's safe to have large gatherings. If desired, donations in Eve's memory may be made to Counterpoint, Stafford Animal Shelter, or Guide Dogs for the Blind. To view the tribute page and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com. Art Eve M Art
