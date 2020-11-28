The world has lost an incredibly special woman. Yvonne loved life, people, laughter, but most of all she loved her children and grandchildren. Yvonne Arrington, 72, of Bozeman, MT passed peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 with her son and daughter by her side. Yvonne fought every battle to the fullest, even with health complications dating back 40 years. She had a welcoming smile and witty attitude that you could not ignore. Yvonne was born in Wolf Point, MT on May 28, 1948 to George and Vivian Hubbard and lived in Wolf Point until the family moved to Bozeman, MT and established the City Center Motel on Main Street. Yvonne graduated from Bozeman Senior High and married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Owen Arrington on May 28, 1967. Business ventures were in her blood. Owen and Yvonne opened 2 gas stations, the Skate Palace (a roller-skating rink) and also operated the family motel besides also working as a banker. During these times, she got highly invested in her employees' lives. Many of them became added family members and her life would not be the same without these special people. Organ donors were her heroes as she received a liver transplant seventeen years ago. She was also on a kidney transplant list and fought valiantly for her health. Upon going to the Mayo Clinic, they wrote a medical paper about her avid love of Mayonnaise. She was convinced it helped her bone density through the years with all the medications she was taking. If you knew Yvonne, you could always pick her out in a crowd from her hairdo. There was never a hair out of place. The love of cooking, sewing and camping were her favorite pastimes. Owen and Yvonne had two children, Stacie Pesanti (Ryan) of Anaconda, and Kasey Arrington (Elisa) of Bozeman. Grandchildren, Kassidy Arrington, Vivian Arrington, Owen Arrington, Cora Pesanti, Cali Pesanti and Owen Pesanti. Yvonne is survived by her children, her six grandchildren, her brother, Craig Hubbard (Debbie),and sisters, Diane Hultman (John) and Jene' Daniels (John) and sisters-in-law, Linda Arrington of Boise, ID, Annette Olsson (Don) of Ronan, MT, Rochelle Moody (Phillip) of Livingston, MT, Nicki Hicks (Brad) of Livingston, MT and Elaine Stav (Gary) of Moore, ID, and several nieces and nephews. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Owen and her sister-in-law Elaine Stav. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the obituary and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com. Arrington Yvonne Arrington
