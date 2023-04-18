Let the news come to you

Patricia Ann Arnold (Penny), went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 24, 2023. She was surrounded by loved ones at the time in her Bozeman, Montana home.

Penny grew up in Massachusetts, where she was born on June 29, 1939 to John Edward Arnold and Helen Marie (Beim) Arnold of Minneapolis, MN. She attended Dana Hall and Wellesley College before transferring to Stanford University, where she was awarded a Masters Degree in Education in 1960.

Penny had a love of learning like her father, who was a Professor of Mechanical Engineering, first at MIT and later at Stanford University with professorships in Engineering, Design Division, and its Graduate School of Business. The symphony, literature, museums, and travel were important parts of Penny's life. Her love of learning and love of the arts inspired her generous giving.


