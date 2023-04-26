Lawry "Fuzzy" Arnold Lawry "Fuzzy" Arnold was born of Maine. He grew up in the quiet, seaside town of Camden, where he usually spent time with his grandmother, Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends who were all considered family. In his early years, he developed a passion for trout fishing, the outdoors, and enjoyed athletics to whom he was a student of all. In the summers of his youth he and his friends commandeered sailboats to sail to the islands off the coast of Maine. After high school, Lawry spent a short time at UNC Asheville and the University of Maine, before being drafted by the United States Army. During the Vietnam Era, Lawry served two tours as a chemical weapons specialist, receiving 21 Flight Medals. After his tours of duty, Lawry returned to his education in Bozeman at Montana State University where he studied zoology and chemistry. Lawry met his beloved wife of over 50 years, Dara Lynn Spomer, while working at Kentucky Fried Chicken. She learned how to expertly cut up fried chicken, and Lawry learned it's not grand theft auto to take the company rig to Glacier; in fact, it only offered an opportunity to find new employment. Lawry worked for the United States Postal Service in Bozeman for over 30 years. He enjoyed conversing with folks while he worked the window. Besides his career, he was a loving, caring husband, father, and friend who had a passion for the outdoors and photography. He captured many great shots and created an impressive portfolio. He was a kind, gentle man who had a way with people. Those who were fortunate enough to know him, always seem to smile while in his presence. Lawry is survived by his sister, Taffy Moore and her family; his wife, Dara Lynn, her siblings, and their three sons, Brett, Brandon, and Jared and their families. A celebration of life for Lawry will be held at a later date.
Isaiah 6:8
Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, "Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?"
And I said, "Here am I. Send me!"
