Brock Ryan Apple, 32, of Bozeman passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 2, 2023.
Brock was born on July 11, 1990. He grew up in Bozeman before eventually moving to St. George, UT, during his sophomore year of high school, where he attended Snow Canyon High School, graduating in 2008.
After graduation, Brock moved back home where he attended the University of Montana. Mastering his trade, Brock earned a Degree in Small Engine Mechanics.
Brock was a man of many talents and held numerous jobs, including working for Performance Fix Racing (PFR) in Belgrade, Hogan Machine, Harvey's Plumbing & Heating, and most recently, Williams Plumbing, where he worked as an HVAC fabricator.
Brock was very athletic and participated in many sports, including hockey, baseball, basketball, football, motocross, fishing, golf, and anything outdoors. He instilled his love of sports in his kids and was very supportive in their activities as well.
Brock was an amazing son, father, husband and friend. His dedication to his children was above & beyond anything.
Brock is survived by his beloved wife, Marie; precious kids, Brantly (9) and Brooke (6) Apple; bonus kids, Kayden (15) and Kolette (12) Entringer; father, Kelly Apple; mother, Lunette (Jeffrey) Simbalenko; brother, Easton Apple (13); parents-in-law, Tracey (Dwight) Jones, and Scott (Christine) Jenkins; sister-in-law, Lacey (Davin) Camden; nephews, Lucas Rasmussen and Bryce Camden; brother-in-law, Boyce (Brittany) Ballard; nephew, Briggs Ballard; grandparents, Jim and Judy Apple, Arnold Betlaf, John and Karen Barnhart, LaQueta (Michael) Audette; multiple aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends.
Brock is preceded in death by his Aunt, Stacy Alatorre; great-grandma, Thelma Blanche Anderson; grandma, Donna Betlaf; and Aunt, Lori Betlaf.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 9 at The Commons (corner of Baxter and Love Ln). Potluck reception to follow at the Commons, please bring a food item to share along with funny stories and memories.