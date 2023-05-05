Brock RyanApple

Brock Ryan Apple, 32, of Bozeman passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 2, 2023.

Brock was born on July 11, 1990. He grew up in Bozeman before eventually moving to St. George, UT, during his sophomore year of high school, where he attended Snow Canyon High School, graduating in 2008.

After graduation, Brock moved back home where he attended the University of Montana. Mastering his trade, Brock earned a Degree in Small Engine Mechanics.


