Eva J. Apeland-DeYoung Eva J. Apeland-DeYoung, 93, of Bozeman, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2022. Eva was born on January 11, 1929, the third of six children to Curtis and Mildred (Bloomer) Moxley in Chinook, MT. She graduated from Chinook High School in 1947 and continued her education at Northern Montana College. Eva married Benjamin T. Apeland on October 19, 1947, in Havre, MT. After moving to Trego in 1955, Eva worked as a Sales Associate at the Trego Store and Eureka Mercantile. When she moved to Bozeman, Eva was a sales associate at Kathleen's Bridal Shop and became a Mary Kay Consultant, which she used and sold up to her final days. Eva had a passion for sewing and was very pleased to pass one of her sewing machines on to her great-granddaughter, Jessica, who has started to learn to sew. Eva loved to get dressed up and tell everyone the stories of each piece of jewelry she wore. She was loved by many throughout her life. The most important to Eva was being a Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. She loved any time spent bowling or water aerobics at the Ridge with friends, having dress-up tea parties with her grandchildren, attending church on Sunday, but most importantly being surrounded by her loved ones. Eva is survived by her son, Benjamin R. (Christine Lank) Apeland; daughter, Debra (Mike) Matosich; and grandchildren, Nicole (Joe) Vradenburg, Dayn (Amber) Apeland, Kati (Isaac) Thompson, Brian (Kathy) Matosich, Dustin (Shawna) Matosich. She will also be missed by sister, Holly Harris of Tulsa, OK; brother, Clair Moxley of Chinook, MT; great-grandchildren, Jessica and Riley Vradenburg, Drew Apland, Annie and Charlotte Thompson, Sheyanne and Gavin Matosich, and Charlie Suta-Matosich. Eva also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends. Eva was predeceased in death by her parents; her husband, Benjamin T. Apeland (October 1981); second husband, Jake DeYoung; and sisters, Judy Bilger, Blanch Warburton, and Ruby Ross. A Celebration of Eva's Life will be held at 10:00 A.M. on August 6, 2022, in the Chapel of Buffalo Hill Funeral Home, 1890 Hwy 93 North, Kalispell, MT, followed with internment in the family plot at Glacier Memorial Gardens, 2659 U.S. Hwy 93 North, Kalispell, MT. A reception will follow at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1840 Hwy 93 South in Kalispell. At Eva's request memorials could be made to Christ The King Lutheran Church, 4383 Durston Road, Bozeman, MT or Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 801 1st Ave. East, Eureka, MT 59917. Cards of condolence and sympathy to the family may be sent to 200 South 23rd Ave., E-6, Bozeman, MT 59718 Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com