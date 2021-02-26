Sharyn Kay Anhalt Sharyn Kay Anhalt, 59, creator of YarnScout, the LYS, crossed over the fiber frontier February 2, 2021. Born June 14, 1961 to Jack and Judy (Hammerer) Anhalt in West Allis, WI, Sharyn spent her early life in the Milwaukee area, escaping to work summers in Yellowstone NP in 1980 where she met lifelong friends and her future husband George, settling in Bozeman November 1982. Survivors include her husband and son George and Liam Durkin; mother Judy Anhalt, West Allis, WI; brother David and wife Sharry, West Allis, WI; sister Susan Kortas and husband Ken, Wauwatosa, WI; brother Tom and wife Anna, Goleta, CA; and nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles too numerous to mention. Many thanks to Hospice of Bozeman Health, Dr. Justin Thomas, and the Bozeman Deaconess Cancer Center, all the yarnies and our friends and family for support.... Beverly Mazzarella the Seattle yarn guru, Jeff, and Diana, thank you so much. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the Audubon Society, MT Raptor Conservation Center, or a nonprofit of your choice to help continue the MT lifestyle. A future outdoor celebration of Sharyn's short but amazing life will be held when spring weather allows, notification will be made on caringbridge.org. Please share your memories & photos with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
