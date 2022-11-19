Mona Margaret Andrews died in Manhattan, Montana, on Tuesday, 11/1/2022 after 98 well-lived years. She lived a life of kindness, generosity, patience, resilience, and faith in her Lord. She also added proof to the adage that growing old is not for the faint of heart. Mona was born to Dr. George J. Marquette and Mona Beaumont Marquette on 9/14/1924 in Deer Lodge, Montana. She and her family spent summers with their cousins at a small cottage her father built on Rock Creek Lake, about 16 miles west of Deer Lodge. That lake and the tradition of family gatherings at the two-room cottage were a centerpiece of the Beaumont/Marquette/Andrews family for five generations. She graduated from Powell County High School in Deer Lodge in 1942. Mona studied for two years at Montana State College and then transferred to the University of Wisconsin where she graduated with a BS degree in Home Economics in 1946 and an MS degree in 1947. During that time she also studied piano and did a number of recitals. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi. She did cholesterol research at the University of California – Berkeley from 1947-1948 and then the Chicago Meat Institute at the University of Chicago where she did basic protein and vitamin research. Mona met her future husband, Fred A. Andrews while working in Chicago. The couple married on August 15th, 1951, at St. James Episcopal Church in Deer Lodge. They continued to live in the Chicago area while their two sons were born: John in 1953 and Mark in 1955. The family moved to Shorewood Hills, Wisconsin, in 1957 and then to Edina, Minnesota in 1966. She was active in the Episcopal Church, the P.E.O. and garden clubs. Mostly, though, she was a great Mom. Mona moved to De Pere, Wisconsin, in the early 2000s to be nearer to John’s family and then followed John and Sue to Manhattan, Montana in 2015; she lived at Parkhaven Retirement, Assisted Living, and Memory Care Community. Age did not dim her mental acuity or spirit. She remained as active as her frail bones and limited eyesight allowed, with her son John and his wife Sue close by in Manhattan and visits from multiple family members over the years. Her husband, Fred, and her brother, Bill, preceded her in death, both in 1983. Living family members include son Dr. John Andrews (Dr. Sue Piechowski), their sons Michael (Rebecca Neelis) and their three children and Matthew (Mary) and their four children; son Mark Andrews, his daughters Dr. Sarah Andrews and Alexandra and son Jordan. Mona will also be missed by Fred’s sister, Sally, her Marquette nephew and nieces, her Daniels cousins, and the many friends she made over the years. The family thanks the wonderful staff at Parkhaven for their compassionate care; Dr. Visscher and the staff at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital; Dr. Meghan Johnston and her staff; Enhabit Home Health; and Compassus Hospice for their fine care. Mona does not want flowers or donations in her name; she asked that you follow her example and lead a life of kindness and generosity in her memory. ANDREWS MONA MARGARET ANDREWS