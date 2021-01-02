LaVerne (Andy) Andrews LaVerne (Andy) Andrews, loving husband and father, has passed into the presence of his savior Jesus Christ. He was born August 28, 1936 in Grants Pass, OR to Raymond and Frances Andrews and passed December 18, 2020. He was married in Missoula, MT January 31, 1970 to Leona Gephart, just shy of a month of 51 years. Andy and Leona lived in various places in MT but settled for most of their years in Belgrade. His high school years were spent at Victor High School, in which he held the record for the fastest mile at the state track meet, a record that stood for nearly 30 years. He went on to graduate with a bachelor's degree from Rocky Mtn College in Billings, MT on scholarships from football and track. Having a heart for the timber industry, he became a sawyer and started his own logging business, Soda Pop Logging. Later he started the R&A Firewood business with his son Rodney, which served the Gallatin County and surrounding areas with packaged firewood for over 20 years. Andy never really retired but worked up through 83 years of age. Andy loved sports and fishing. He always had a good sense of humor; one of his favorite things was to tell a great story or a great joke to family and friends. He loved to laugh, and his stories were most often drawn from his own experiences or from those of his close friends. His laughter and the joy he brought others will truly be missed. He leaves behind wife, Leona Andrews; brother, Kenneth Andrews; daughter, LuAnne Biggs (Robert); son, Rodney Andrews; and grandchildren, Taylor Biggs, Kyla Biggs Zirbel, Ashlie Biggs, and Wyatt Biggs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Frances Andrews. Services will be held Friday, January 8, at 10:30 A.M. at Summit Church in Bozeman. A reception will follow at 5365 Foster Lane in Belgrade. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
