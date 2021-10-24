Anderson, Vivian Jeanne Oct 24, 2021 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vivian Jeanne Noe Anderson, aged 98, passed away on the morning of October 11, 2021. Vivian was born in Bozeman, MT on July 26, 1923. Her parents were Frank Kasper Noe and Rubie Loretta Foxton Noe. Her younger brother, Jack Foxton Noe, was born when she was two. When Vivian was in preschool her family moved to Billings, and then when she was eight, they moved to the Seattle, WA area, where she would live for the next 58 years. Vivian was an honor roll student and involved with the Campfire Girls, where she earned the highest rank of Torchbearer. In school, she especially enjoyed English and Science classes. She graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended some college classes at the University of Washington, while also working at JC Penney. She had an interest in being a microbiologist. She always enjoyed learning about the world and was curious about what she observed. Vivian met and fell in love with the 6'4" tall William "Bill" Franklin Anderson during August of 1945. They eloped to be married on June 15, 1946. Over the years, Bill worked in a variety of jobs, and was especially skilled at carpentry and cabinetry. Vivian worked as a secretary for the Navel Air Station, the Army Engineers, and at the University in several different departments. She was a gifted knitter, creating sweaters, hats, and afghans for family and friends. Bill and Vivian were delighted to welcome two children to their family. Shelley Noel and Richard Craig Anderson, who were born just 15 months apart. In 1961, the Anderson family joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and that became an important part of their lives. Their family was sealed together for time and eternity in the Logan, UT Temple in 1963. Shelley and Rick both had five children, blessing Vivian and Bill with the joy of ten grandchildren, each of whom they dearly loved. In 1989 Vivian and Bill moved to Bozeman, where her beloved Bill built three houses before he passed away in 1994. In the 27 years since his passing, Vivian has enjoyed time with family and friends, and her involvement in the church. Vivian is survived by her two children: Shelley (Robert) Bowler and Richard (Kim) Anderson, ten grandchildren: Patrick Bowler, Timothy (Kelsey) Bowler, Robert (Kristina) Bowler, Tamara (Davin) Nelson and Caitrin (Andrew) Burk, Eric Anderson, Julina (Aaron) Carroll, Stephanie (Jack) Carney, Jaron (Lauren) Anderson, Taylor (Zoe) Anderson and 23 great grandchildren! Vivian is preceded in death by her husband Bill, her brother Jack and his wife (Joyce Duncan Noe), her parents, and her son-in-law, Robert Bowler. The family would like to thank the staff at the Gallatin Rest Home for their love and care of Vivian. A Celebration of Vivian's Life will be held in Bozeman at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2915 Colter Avenue, on Saturday, October 30th, at 10AM. A viewing will be held at 9AM, with internment at the Sunset Hills Cemetery following the funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, https://donate.churchofjesuschrist.org/donations/church/missionary-fund. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Anderson Vivian Jeanne Anderson Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vivian Jeanne Noe Anderson William Franklin Anderson Education Work School Worship Robert Bowler Jack Foxton Noe Patrick Bowler Shelley Noel Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints Recommended for you