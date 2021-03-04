Margaret "Meg" Anderson Margaret "Meg" Anderson was born April 12, 1960, to Roger and Elizabeth Whidden in Billings, Montana. She was their third-born daughter. Meg grew up happily and was lovingly raised on the family's 77 Ranch in Big Timber, Montana, where she was often found on the tops of her horses, laughing, and playing with her siblings and pets. Meg participated in the 4-H club in Sweetgrass County showing her steers and horses with pride and passion. She was also a cheerleader in her Sweetgrass County High School and a singer in the Sweet 16 Choir, where she would always reminisce and say, "there were 16 of us!" After graduating from high school in 1978, she attended the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington. She later transferred to Montana State University in Bozeman and later she moved to San Francisco, California, where she attended and graduated from the California Culinary Academy. Meg was happily married to Frank Bartow Anderson for over 35 years. Due to their own parents' friendship, Frank and Meg had known each other early in childhood years but reconnected in Bozeman years later while they attended Montana State University. In 1983, they had their first date—a railroad ride in a Speeder car on the Old Milwaukee line from Francis all the way to Ringling. After four years of dating, Frank and Meg married on the Whidden's 77 Ranch on August 24, 1985, surrounded by friends, family, and green pastures. The pair consistently traveled together over the years and had countless adventures, far and wide. They had established their home and life together on the Climbing Arrow Ranch, which they worked together year-round raising cattle and running the hunting outfitting business. Her love and commitment to the CA ranch was unwavering, and the parties she hosted were loaded with entertainment and extensive hospitality. Frank and Meg welcomed their first-born son, Jackson Roger Anderson in 1992, and second born girl, Elizabeth Corona Anderson in 1995. Meg raised and loved her children fiercely and was incredibly proud of their accomplishments in life, and their love for the ranch as well. They were her life, pride, and devotion. Food was both a talent and passion of Meg's. She rarely followed or wrote any sort of recipe. She knew how food works and magically worked together hors d'oeuvres, menus, and meals like the most natural force of nature few had witnessed directly, but many were fortunate to have received. Meg was well-known in the Gallatin Valley and many surrounding areas, as she tended to make new friends and run into old friends just about everywhere she went. She was known for her fiery spirit, independence, grit, no-nonsense, matter-of-fact approach, humorous outlook, and endless genuine kindness towards everyone. Though, on a dime, she would speak up clearly about any wrongdoings or disrespect. She was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in her early 40s. Whining and complaining was never an option she wanted to choose. Even when her own pain was too much to bear, she was bound and determined to help others. Her heart and her mind were pretty well wide open and in sync with each other. Her mindset, will, and beliefs were ever strong. There was this saying she used persistently that her father often told her, "Pretty is as pretty does." Meg passed away February 20, 2021, at the age of 60. Meg is survived by her husband, Frank; children, Jackson and Elizabeth Anderson; brother, Steve Whidden; sister, Cathy Whidden; sister-in-law, Kathy Anderson; brother-in-law, Page Anderson; as well as several nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Elizabeth Whidden; sister, Marian Whidden; sister-in-law, Anita Anderson; and mother-and-father-in-law, Buck and Marcia Anderson. Meg's golden retriever and constant companion, Chunk, predeceased her in December 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 13, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at The Commons, 1794 East Baxter Lane, Bozeman, Montana. A family Graveside Service will be held in Sunset Hills Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
