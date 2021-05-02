Dora Anderson of Bozeman passed away on April 25, at the age of 86. Dora was born in Arequipa, Peru, the daughter of a beekeeper. As a young woman she worked as a secretary and personal assistant in several places in Peru. When she was 27, she was captivated by a twinkly-eyed young man playing the guitar, who turned out to be a Minnesotan named Jim Anderson. After a whirlwind courtship, Dora followed Jim to the United States. Their wedding took place in City Hall in Philadelphia, attended by two colleagues from Jim's laboratory. Jim and Dora lived in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island as Jim pursued his graduate studies. Dora became a United State citizen in 1966, and she and Jim came to Bozeman in 1973, when he accepted a research position in the Physics Department of Montana State University. Dora worked in the laboratory of Dr. John Amend for thirty years, both on campus and at his private company. She volunteered in many capacities, notably for the Museum of the Rockies, the Bozeman Symphony, the Bozeman Beautification Board, and the Gallatin County Historical Preservation Society. She was an avid swimmer, hiker, snowshoer and rock hound, and loved nothing more than exploring wild country with Jim or her lady friends. Dora was renowned for her generous table and her deep knowledge of outdoors Montana. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim and many others she cared for. Those wishing to honor the memory of Dora Anderson are invited to make a donation to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, the Gallatin Valley Land Trust, or the Bozeman Public Library Foundation. Anderson Dora Anderson
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.