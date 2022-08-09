Christopher Peter Anderson was born August 19, 1939, to Clarence and Clara Anderson in Draper, Wisconsin. His siblings were Carolene (Bun), Clarence (Wesley), Clifford (Tip), and Camelia (Ann). His parents and siblings departed this life before him. His wife, Lela, and their sons William and Timothy survive Pete, as do four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Pete lived in Draper during his childhood but moved to Gresham, Oregon, where he met Lela. They were married in 1959 and began raising their family. In 1969 Pete and his family moved to Winter, Wisconsin, where he began full-time dairy farming. A devout Christian, he served on the church board at Winter Evangelical Free Church. After many years in Winter, Pete and Lela sold their farm and relocated to Tony. In 2015, seeing the first signs of Alzheimer’s, Pete and Lela retired to Belgrade, Montana. However, when it became obvious that Pete needed more care than Lela could provide, they returned to Wisconsin. Pete passed from this life on July 28, in hope of the resurrection and eternal life in Jesus Christ. Anderson Christopher Peter Anderson
