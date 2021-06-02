Rita Marie Andersen Rita Marie Andersen of Bozeman passed away at her home on Friday, May 28, 2021. She was born January 5, 1954 to Clifford and Beulah Nolley in Miles City, MT. She grew up and attended school in Miles City and moved to Bozeman after graduation to attend MSU. She later moved to Billings and graduated from Eastern MT College. She married Timothy Andersen on July 17, 1976 and followed him to various military stations throughout the United States. She continued her education and eventually earned a Master's degree in education. Rita spent 37 years teaching at various schools all around the country and moved back to Bozeman after she and Tim retired. She loved sewing, spending time with family and friends and will be most remembered for the love and care she selflessly gave to her spouse and children. Rita had a knack for meeting their needs and not making anyone feel like they were loved any less than another. Rita is preceded in death by both of her parents and is survived by her husband, Timothy Andersen of Bozeman; daughter, Amy Marie McCloy of Circle, MT; son, Kenneth Michael Andersen of Helena, MT; four grandchildren, three brothers and one sister. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
