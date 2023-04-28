Carol Marie Amenson, age 99, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at her home in Bozeman, Montana on January 6, 2023.
She was predeceased by her parents, Lester and Marie Hearden, her husband, Raymond, and siblings Jeanette, infant Lester, Jack, infant Marilyn, Larry and Sally Katzbahn, sister-in-law Patricia and brother-in-law Harold Amenson. Her brother, Richard's singing brought Carol joy in her final days before he passed away the following month.
Carol is survived by her six children Christopher (Terri Chamberlin), Debra, Susan (Nathaniel) Wickham, Ann (Michael) Owen, Paul and Leslie (Roger) Estep; three grandchildren Miranda Keenan, Quinn and Emma Estep; three sisters-in-law, Georgene and Margaret Hearden, Shirley Amenson; and many nieces and nephews.
Born in 1923 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Carol was the eldest of eight children. She worked in her mother's family business, Christman and Cross, where her interest in furniture, design and interior decorating flourished. While working as lead interior decorator at Schauer and Schumacher Furniture Co., she met her future husband, Raymond, also from Green Bay. They married in 1948 and soon began their family. After being drafted into the U. S. Army, Raymond and Carol decided on a career in the military which afforded them the opportunity to expand their horizons, meet new people and to travel. They lived abroad in Germany and Turkey and stateside in Kansas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and up and down the east coast and most years returned to Green Bay for long family visits.
While their two oldest children were attending university, they moved to Bozeman, Montana with their four youngest in 1971 for Raymond's final posting as Colonel and head of the R.O.T.C. program at Montana State University (MSU) until his retirement in 1974. Thus civilian life began and Carol jumped right in to become an energetic member of the community. She joined book clubs which gave her the opportunity to explore ideas and debate topics and bridge club where she enjoyed competing and matching wits with other players. As a member of Riverside Country Club, she golfed with Raymond in Ma and Pa tournaments and as an avid football fan, rarely missed a Packer game.
Carol was an active member of Resurrection University Catholic Parish and committed to helping enhance the lives of others. She put her beliefs into action and gave tirelessly with her work in the Lunch Bunch, Habitat for Humanity and other charitable organizations and local support services.
Harnessing her strong desire to build, Carol focused much of her time and energy on the Museum of the Rockies (MOR). During her 48 years of service as a volunteer, she logged over 15,000 hours as she worked to create volunteer, education and docent programs. Known as "the dinosaur lady," she enjoyed researching paleontology, going on archeological digs and sharing her knowledge with the numerous tours she guided. She was also committed to bringing the past to life for visitors to its living history farm, the Tinsley House, and made countless chair pads, rugs and pot holders with her sewing group for visitors to purchase in the gift shop as a remembrance of their time at the museum. The importance of her contributions to the museum's growth has been memorialized in the MOR's Carol Amenson Award for Excellence in Volunteer Service named in her honor.
Always in pursuit of more knowledge, Carol returned to school after losing her husband, to complete her Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts at MSU. Ever the perfectionist, at the age of 75, she graduated Summa Cum Laude from MSU, was a member of Phi Kappa Phi, and was awarded the Bronze Pen in recognition of her outstanding prose. Throughout her life, Carol remained a prolific writer and correspondent.
Upon graduation, she embarked on traveling the world to put her education, quest to learn and sense of adventure into action. Touring museums, admiring architecture, experiencing different cultures and embracing the world's natural beauty made her heart thrive. She traveled throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa and loved nothing better than sharing her adventures with others.
Carol sought out beauty everywhere in manmade art and objects, as well as in nature and expressed her creativity and artistry through painting, sculpting, gardening, needlework, design and decorating. She studied all that was around her and always wanted to see more and learn more. Her voracious appetite for knowledge was fed by books. She was always reading, sometimes multiple books at a time. While she occasionally enjoyed fiction, it was nonfiction that comprised the mainstay of her diet, including such topics as history, art, civilizations, biographies, finance and exploration. Her retention of what she read was remarkable and she applied it to all she did; as an artist, expressed in her painting, as a traveler, enhancing her adventures and as a teacher, passing on what she had learned.
Carol was a strong, independent driven scholar, artist and adventurer committed to making the world a better and more beautiful place. She lived with passion and was an inspiration to her family, countless friends and all who were fortunate to know her.
In her honor and remembrance, a funeral mass will be held in Bozeman, MT, May 24, 2023 at Resurrection University Catholic Parish at 11:00 a.m., followed by a luncheon for family, friends and colleagues to celebrate her remarkable life.
