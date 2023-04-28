Let the news come to you

Carol Marie Amenson, age 99, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at her home in Bozeman, Montana on January 6, 2023.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lester and Marie Hearden, her husband, Raymond, and siblings Jeanette, infant Lester, Jack, infant Marilyn, Larry and Sally Katzbahn, sister-in-law Patricia and brother-in-law Harold Amenson. Her brother, Richard's singing brought Carol joy in her final days before he passed away the following month.

Carol is survived by her six children Christopher (Terri Chamberlin), Debra, Susan (Nathaniel) Wickham, Ann (Michael) Owen, Paul and Leslie (Roger) Estep; three grandchildren Miranda Keenan, Quinn and Emma Estep; three sisters-in-law, Georgene and Margaret Hearden, Shirley Amenson; and many nieces and nephews.


