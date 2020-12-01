Shirley Boe Amberson Shirley Boe Amberson passed quietly into God's hands on November 28th, after multiple pulmonary problems. Shirley was born in Cut Bank, Montana, on March 13, 1935, to Evelyn and William Boe. Shirley's younger sister Sharon Tutvedt preceded her in death. Shirley was guided in life by family and her faith in God and her dedication to her church. Her early health limitations pointed her towards a lifelong love of learning through reading. When she was in grade school she became a very young library aide, which laid the path to her future love of books. Shirley attended grade school and high school in Cut Bank and was an excellent student, club member and cheer leader. She was in choir and their high school was invited to perform at Carnegie Hall as well as other eastern locations. Shirley attended college at Montana State College in Bozeman where she majored in Home Economics and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and the college choir. There she met her husband, Max Amberson, and upon his graduation in 1955 they were married in the Lutheran Church in Cut Bank. Shirley was active in church life in the several locations, Whitehall, Helena, Minneapolis, MN and Bozeman, where she and Max have resided for 53 years. Shirley was a librarian at Willson School for many years and often remembered the antics of many of Bozeman's finest and liked to remind them of their "naughtiness" when she would see them in town. Shirley was an active alum of her sorority, Pi Beta Phi and served as a national advisor for four years. Shirley's sisters in her PEO chapter were such a comfort and were some of her best friends. Shirley provided an excellent sounding board for her family, helping us all in making many of life's decisions. She had the ability to inject humor into her helping guidance. Her wisdom, kindness, and positive outlook have led us well. Shirley's life, to all her family, was an example to which we admired and aspired to follow. Her most valuable assets were her three children Pam (Jim) Okura, Mark (Debra) Amberson, and LeeAnn (Peter) Burke, her five grandchildren, Chris Okura, Blake and Kailee Amberson, Max and Ben Burke, and her precious great-granddaughter, Aspen Amberson. Shirley will be missed by her husband of 65 years, Max. Their bond was extraordinary, they loved travel, books, family and their friends dearly. A private family service will be at Hope Lutheran Church on December 4, 2020. The service will be live streamed for those wishing to remotely join the family to honor Shirley. In lieu of flowers, please gift remembrances to Hope Lutheran Church, 2152 W. Graf Street, Bozeman, MT 59718. Please see obituary at www.dokkennelson.com for a link to the webcast.
