Timothy Charles Alzheimer Timothy Charles Alzheimer, 64, graduated with highest honors on August 1, 2020 after a valiant year and a half battle with prostate cancer. He leaves behind a legacy of great professionalism and community involvement, as well as his many loved ones. Tim was born October 20, 1955 to Paul and Donna (Prior) Alzheimer of Choteau, MT and raised on a grain farm near Dutton with his older brother Gary and younger brother Greg. Farming formed the basis of his character. Hard work and tenacity- along with a big dash of fun - saw him through country school with his cousins and neighboring farm kids, elementary school, and high school in Choteau. Tim went to Carrol College and then on to Northern in Havre, earning a degree in Business Education. He moved to Malta, MT to work for First Security Bank for the next 12 years as a loan officer. Tim was a member of the volunteer fire department for years serving as Chief, and was a high school football official. In 1988, he met the love of his life, Anastasia (Stacey) Washko. Tim proposed (successfully!) after they dated for three weeks; they married in 1989 and had a 31-year long honeymoon. Deciding he wanted to teach at the college level, Tim and Stacey moved to Bozeman in 1991 for Tim to attend Montana State University. He earned his master's degree in business education and went on to teach finance and accounting as part of MSU's College of Business finance option. Tim was proud of the fact that he outlasted seven deans during his nearly 27-year career! He made many dear friends among his colleagues and was so proud of his students who excelled in their post-college endeavors. He served on many committees, including University Conduct Board and Scholarship Committee, was a part of multiple faculty and dean search committees, and was the faculty advisor for the American Indian Business Leaders student club. Tim was the coordinator for the Montana High School Business Challenge and the Stock Market Game for over 20 years in liaison with the Montana Council on Economic Education. That work reached thousands of Montana high school students and their teachers on behalf of the College of Business, and promoted economic and business literacy throughout the entire state. A few years ago, Tim and Stacey once again started actively attending the Roman Catholic Church, and since St. John Vianney parish in Belgrade was close by, it was pretty easy. Tim got involved by being the treasurer of the board for Divine Mercy Academy before having to step back due to his illness. He loved seeing the students getting a classical Christian education. They made many loving friends at St. John Vianney. Tim and Stacey fulfilled a few life-long dreams along the way too. They really enjoyed riding their Harley Davidson motorcycles, and went to Sturgis several times. Tim served as Treasurer then Director of the Bridger Mountain Harley Owners Group. A Green Bay Packers fan since watching the very first Super Bowl in 1967 at the ripe old age of eleven, Tim eventually became a Packers "owner" and attended a game last year to his great delight. In fact, much of Tim's autumn seasons were occupied by watching football, a game for which he had a deep love. Earlier in life, Tim enjoyed hunting and some fishing and being with family at their cabin in Lincoln. He spent a lot of time in his home workshop, not only to repair, but to create projects with his scroll saw. There are quite a few Corian "awards" gracing offices near and far, and you are lucky indeed if you received one! Tim leaves behind a proud wife, Stacey, his mother Donna (Choteau), his brother Gary (Lori) of Fairfield and their children Kaela and Marshall, his brother Greg (Lori) of Choteau and their sons Joshua and Jason, along with his mother-in-law Anna Washko of Hamburg PA and two loving sister-in-laws, Marianna (Ed) Burns of Morhsville PA, their children Ed, Michael, Hannah and Grace and sister-in-law Veronica Hyland of Macungie PA and her children Natasha, John and Adrianna. Tim was predeceased by his father Paul. Donations in Tim's name may be made to Divine Mercy Academy, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, or a charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
