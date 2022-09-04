Barry Dean Allsop passed away at home on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, after battling cancer for the last two years. He was a strong and faithful man and will be missed greatly. Barry was born in Bozeman on March 4, 1974, to Allan and Alice Allsop. The family remained in Bozeman, where Barry grew up in the mountains on his motorcycle and snowmobile with his older brother and sister. After graduating from Bozeman High School in 1993, Barry enlisted in the Army, where he served for two years. Shortly after coming home, he met the love of his life, Malena Hinton, and they were married in February 2000. The next year, Barry and Malena moved to Billings and started The Blind Guy, which Barry grew into a very successful business and continues to flourish today. In 2002, they welcomed their first son, Ethan. Their second son, Kade, was born in 2008; and Tatum completed their family in 2015. At a young age, Barry fell in love with the mountains, riding hundreds of miles on motorcycles and snowmobiles with his family and friends, and took pride passing that tradition along to Malena and their three sons. Barry is often remembered by his 1971 red Chevy truck, which he spent many hours restoring himself becoming one of his most treasured possessions up until his last days. He was a faithful man and his relationship with God was the pillar of raising his own family. Barry was a man of many passions and talents, some of which included coaching basketball and driving the motorhome to countless motorcycle races across the country. Tatum's favorite pastime with his dad was playing basketball. Kade remembers goofing around with his dad riding snowmobiles; and Ethan's favorite memory is tuning his truck and, once finished, Barry taught Ethan how to do a huge burnout. He loved to dance with Malena and was a devoted husband. Malena will forever be grateful for the memories created while building their dream home, which will now be enjoyed by her and the boys for years to come. Barry will be remembered for his contagious personality that people often gravitated towards for life advice and a positive outlook. Barry is survived by his wife, Malena Mae; and three children, Ethan Michael, Kade Allan, Tatum Dean; his sister, Sherri (George) Hoffman; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Alice Allsop; his brother, Mike Allsop; and nephew Michael Hoffman. Church services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Faith Chapel in Billings, with a reception immediately following. There will also be a Celebration of Life in Bozeman at the Auction Barn (25 Wheeler Mountain Way, Gallatin Gateway) from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. "Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths." (Proverbs 3:5-6) The service will be livestreamed at https://boxcast.tv/view/barryallsop-memorial-famdqtk7a4lwjof7ut1b (https://boxcast.tv/view/barryallsop-memorial-famdqtk7a4lwjof7ut1b). The broadcast is scheduled to begin 20 minutes before the service (at 10:40 a.m.). Allsop Barry Dean Allsop