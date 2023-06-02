Our beloved mother and Gran, Dorothy Gwen Drayton Allmon, died unexpectedly of natural causes on November 27, 2022 at age 91, while visiting her family in Bozeman, Montana. A deep and generous lover of people and of God, Gwen made all around her feel better and brighter. Her absence is felt keenly by many, even as we celebrate the love and light she brought and shared so abundantly throughout her life.
Gwen was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad on August 11, 1931 to Bernard Morgan Drayton and Dorothy Agnes Horsford Drayton. She and her sister Joan grew up first in England and then in Barbados in the West Indies. There Gwen graduated from Queen's College (secondary school), and was one of the first women ever to be awarded the Barbados scholarship for a student of that country to attend university. She chose to study English Literature at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, and on completing her degree was awarded the Shakespeare Prize for English Literature, the highest honor the university then bestowed, and a reflection of Gwen's life-long love of poetry, literature, and the written word, as well as her brilliant mind and personal gift for writing.
In 1951, while preparing to leave home for McGill, she met Charles "Chuck" Allmon who was on assignment for The National Geographic covering the island of Barbados. She quickly became a feature in some of his scenic photographs (see National Geographic Magazine March 1952 article, Barbados, Outrider of the Antilles by Charles Allmon). Chuck thoroughly lost his heart to this lovely island girl, and always referred to Gwen as "the best thing that ever happened to me!" Never one to give up easily, he waited while she fulfilled her years at university and the day following her last exam they were married, on May 15, 1954, beginning a lifelong love story. Chuck and Gwen were a remarkable team for 61 years of marriage, raising two daughters, traveling the world, collaborating on a guidebook (Washington, D. C. in a Nutshell, published in 1962 by Nutshell Books) and various articles for the National Geographic.* They were also a remarkable team in their business, Growth Stock Outlook (GSO) which operated from 1965 to 2011, publishing five different investment advisory newsletters, pioneering a closed end fund listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and managing private accounts for clients. Gwen served as Vice President, Chuck as Founder and President, and together they chose a dedicated and talented staff many of whom worked for them much of their careers and considered them as family. This included the two current principals of Hendershot Investments, the money management firm to which the Allmons transferred their accounts upon retirement.