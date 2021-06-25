Christopher Aaron Allen We all were blessed to have Christopher join us on January 10, 1990 and he rode out his way on June 24, 2021. Beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, grandchild and friend to many past and present. Chris was so proud to have had a dad and best friend that taught him to fish, hunt, drive, play baseball and mostly to be the man Chris wanted to be. Chris was also very proud to have served his country. In his life he was very much his own man and we are blessed that he chose to ride out peacefully in families loving arms at his home. There is a visitation scheduled for Saturday, June 26th, 2021 from 5:30 PM - 7 PM at Brundage Funeral followed by funeral services at 7 at the funeral home. There is a guestbook available online at www.brundagefuneralhome.com.
