Michael J. Alexander Michael J. Alexander (78) of Bozeman, Montana passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 21st in Kodiak, Alaska. His last amazing adventure was spent with his wife and good friends hobnobbing with the brown bears in Katmai National Park in Alaska. He was born on December 18, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri and grew up in the quiet and leafy neighborhood of Highland Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He retired along with his wife of 34 years, Diane, to Bozeman in 2000. Their new life in the west was filled with years of skiing, hiking, biking, camping, and kayaking as well as many great adventures traveling around the world. Michael is survived by his loving wife and his three daughters, Jennifer Honig (Larry) of Pittsburgh, PA; Tiffany Willner (Bruce) of Lawrenceville, NJ; and Alexis Madrid (Al) of Aurora, CO, three stepsons, Joseph St. Cyr (Christian) of New York, NY; Todd St. Cyr (Chris) of South Sutton, NH; and Jeff St. Cyr (Arin) of Manhattan, MT, ten grandchildren, Samantha and Grayson Honig; Rebecca, Natalie and Caleb Willner; Alexander and Alyssa Madrid; and Jacki, Maci and Franci St. Cyr. He was predeceased by his parents, Judith and Gilbert Alexander, and sister, Leslie Waxman, and was interred in a private ceremony beside his parents in Grantham, NH. Donations in Michael's honor can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Smile Train, or a charity of your choice.
