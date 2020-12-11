Helen Alexander Helen Alexander, 89 of Bozeman, MT, died December 7, 2020 at Crest Nursing Home, Butte, MT of Covid-19. Helen was born in Chicago, IL on May 6, 1931 to James and Mary A. (Hurless) Colovos. She graduated from Austin High School in Chicago. She married Michael T. Alexander and they raised three sons. Helen enjoyed gardening and crafts, but she most enjoyed her family. She was a member of the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cheyenne, WY. She is survived by her sons, Ted Alexander (Rhonda) and Steve Alexander, Bozeman; grandchildren, Jason Alexander (Jen), Stephanie Alexander, Bozeman, Nicole Alexander, Kimberly Alexander, Prescott, great-grandchildren, Taylor, Beau Alexander, Bozeman, Alaysha Hernandez, Mya Sue Johnson, Prescott; a sister, Patricia Tompulis, Chicago; brother-in-law, Leo Schwaiger, Mahomet, IL; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Michael Alexander; sisters, Mary Venkus, Betty Schwaiger; and brother George Katches. A private family graveside service was held at 2:30 PM, December 10, 2020 at Saint Anthony Orthodox Church, Bozeman. Memorials to Saint Anthony Orthodox Church may be sent to Dokken Nelson Funeral Service, 113 S. Willson Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715. www.dokkennelson.com
