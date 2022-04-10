Kenneth "Kenny" James Ahrendes was born on April 4, 1974, in Bozeman, MT, the son of Frank and Daphne Ahrendes and joined his older brother Jason completing their family. Kenny unexpectedly went to be with Jesus on March 29, 2022. He attended Bozeman High School. He proudly served in the Army National Guard. His training was in the Armored Division receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1995. He was employed at Denco (the family business), TMC, jobs allowing him to see the US, including over the road trucking. Kenny married Cathy Jacobsen on November 11, 2011, and gained a beautiful stepdaughter Cortnee Ahrendes. They later separated but always remained amazing friends and were the love of each other's lives. Kenny is preceded in death by his father Frank Ahrendes. He is survived by his mother Daphne, brother Jason (Dani) and nephew Justin, Bozeman, stepdaughter Cortnee Ahrendes, Ogden, UT, Donna & Alan Johnson, MaryJane Ahrendes, Michael Dalton, Jim & Vicki Ahrendes, John (Betty) Brewer and many beloved cousins. He enjoyed joking and teasing his mom and always made everyone laugh. He loved spending time with his family, golfing, fishing, hunting, camping, boating, entertaining his family and friends. Kenny was his happiest riding his Harley Davidson. It was his slice of heaven on earth. His kind, funny and generous heart will continue to serve as an inspiration to us all. Kenny made friends with everyone he met and always had a smile on his face. He will be missed horribly, but we know he is at peace in Heaven with Jesus and will always be a bright light in our hearts. A celebration of Kenny's life will be held at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center, April 23rd at 3:00pm. Donations can be made to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, https://www.heartofthevalleyshelter.org. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Ahrendes Kenneth James Ahrendes
