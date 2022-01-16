Ahl, Edna Louise Jan 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Edna Louise Ahl, 82, of Bozeman MT, passed away on December 28, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Edna was born on January 17, 1939 to Francis and Irene (Lince) Ahl in Bozeman. She attended Holy Rosary Catholic School and graduated from Gallatin High in 1957. She had many great stories of her time growing up in Bozeman, but a distinct one is having to walk to the Willson School in the middle of winter and stopping in all the open shops along the way to warm up from the bitterly cold Bozeman weather. After she graduated from high school, she married George “Chop” Dringle and had 3 children, Caroline “Sue”, Angie, and Scott. They lived on the Dringle Ranch in Cherry Creek until 1966 when they packed up and moved to Belgrade. They lived on the ranch there until 1975, when it sold, and she and Chop decided to split ways. She then met and married Paul Myhre and had a child, Mike. Though she and Paul also divorced, she always maintained a friendship with both him and Chop throughout the years. Edna loved living in and around the Seattle area. Whenever she could, she would travel to the Washington coast and spend her time combing the beaches for sand dollars, rocks, and shells. She always loved spending her time in nature, examining all the different bugs and plants this world has to offer. Beach combing, rock hunting, and bug examining are all things she thoroughly enjoyed sharing and teaching to her grandkids. A couple highlights of her later years include traveling throughout Ireland chasing her family ancestry, and hosting a Brazilian foreign exchange student - whom she forevermore considered family. Edna was never one who liked to let grass grow under her feet, despite her wonderfully green thumb. She resided in many places throughout Montana and Washington but would always say that the Dringle Ranch in Cherry Creek was one of her favorites and was always sad it was sold. She most recently lived in Bozeman, where she was close to most of her grandkids and great-grandkids. Edna was predeceased by her little sister Rosalee, her parents, and Chop and Paul. She is survived by sister, Dena (Gary) Strader, brother Frank (Bonnie) Ahl; her four children, Sue (Mike) Dringle, Angie (Steve) Schlegel, Scott (Teresa) Dringle, Mike (Lacey) Myhre; her seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. A small memorial will be planned in the spring. Ahl Edna Louise Ahl Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ahl Edna Louise Ahl Paul Myhre Genealogy School Sport Botany Angie Mike Bozeman George Dringle Grandchild Recommended for you