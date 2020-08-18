Marla M. (Adams) Funk Marla M. (Adams) Funk, 84, of Omaha, NE, passed away on August 11, 2020 in Omaha. Marla Mae Adams was born in Manhattan, MT to Victor and Helen Adams on March 18, 1936. Marla is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Gwen Sherall; and her niece, Nicola. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Harvey; daughters: Brenda (Jay,; Rhonda (Joe), and Ginger (Ken); grandchildren: Bryan (Erika), Chris (Stephanie), Dylan (Stephanie), and Kailey; great-grandchildren: Josh, Amy, Emma, Ainsley, and Brody; nephew, Rick (Janice); and niece, Kathy (Pat). Marla graduated from high school in Manhattan, MT. She was a Deputy Sherriff of Bozeman, MT when she met and married Harvey; they married on July 20, 1962. She was a wonderful homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. After the family moved to Omaha, NE she became a local Real Estate agent helping many families find their dream home. Marla was a Christian with a strong faith and attended Christ Community Church. She loved the Lord. This passion led her to volunteer with church and long-term care facilities in her retirement. Marla supported many charities with her time and talents. For over 50 years, she supported the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch in Billings, Montana to help troubled youth. In addition to donations, she crafted handmade quilts each Christmas to be given to one of the youth. Memorials may be given in her name to the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation at www.yellowstonefoundation.org A private family service will be held on Tuesday, August 18 at 2:30pm at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak & Cutler. This service will be live broadcast for all of her family and friends around the country to celebrate her life. To access the live webcast please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the View Live Cast Service button.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.