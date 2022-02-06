Due to production issues last night, the Wednesday's A section got reprinted instead of Thursday's. Our pressroom was able to catch the error, but they had already put out for delivery 2500 copies of the wrong A section. The Thursday A section will be reprinted and inserted into the Friday edition.
Eldon Walter Ackerman, 91, of Belgrade, Montana passed away February 1, 2022. Eldon was born December 30, 1930, in Glentana, Montana to Theodore and Rose Ackerman. He worked as a telegrapher for the Great Northern Railway before entering the Air Force in 1951. After his 4-year hitch of military service at Williams Air Force Base in Mesa, AZ, he returned to Bozeman and attended Montana State College. He met and married Alice VanHoorn on June 28, 1956, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Bozeman. They moved to the family farm east of Belgrade in 1957. He is preceded in death by his wife, Alice in 2016, daughter-in-law Darcy (Tim's wife in 2017), his parents, brothers Theodore and LeRoy, and sisters Madeline and Dorothy. Survivors include son Anthony, daughter Colleen (Gary) Nelson, son Gregory, son Timothy, son Thomas (Sherry), daughter Janine (Karl) Mahn, and daughter Barbara. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Eldon's brother, Maurice (Wanda) also survives. Eldon was a beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He was loved by all and will be truly missed. Cremation has been completed. A visitation, rosary, funeral mass, military honors and burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Eldon requested that memorials be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Ackerman Eldon Walter Ackerman
