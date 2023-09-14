Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 8 Washington (2-0) at Michigan State (2-0), Saturday.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you