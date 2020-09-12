SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kyren Williams ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, grad quarterback Ian Book threw for 263 yards and No. 10 Notre Dame beat Duke 27-13 on Saturday at rainy Notre Dame Stadium in the season and Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.
“That was a pretty good opener for him; there’s a lot he can build off of this,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said about the speedy Williams, who saw limited action last season as a freshman. Williams had 19 carries and also was Notre Dame’s leading receiver with two receptions for 93 yards, one a 75-yarder in the first half on a screen play.
“We knew it was going to be a grind, but they hung in there,” added Kelly on a day when the school announced a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season and he improved to 9-2 in openers. “We played much better football in the second half.”
The victory was Notre Dame’s 19th straight at home and the first for the Fighting Irish in a conference after 132 years as an independent. Because of COVID-19, the Irish are playing this season as a member of the ACC. The school announced a crowd of 10,097, 90% of them students, attended the game in the 77,622-seat stadium where fans were wearing masks and socially distanced because of the pandemic.
Book outdueled Duke grad quarterback Chase Brice, who threw for 259 yards on 20-of-37 passing and rushed for a touchdown in his debut for coach David Cutcliffe after transferring in from Clemson.
“The story of the day was they made more plays than we made,” Cutcliffe said. “They’re a good team. I think we have a really good football. We have to play better in the second half that we did on offense.”
Arkansas State beats Kansas State in final minute
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Jonathan Adams Jr. caught a career-high three touchdown passes, including the game-winner with 38 seconds remaining, and Arkansas State defeated Kansas State 35-31 on Saturday for the Red Wolves’ first win over a Power 5 opponent in a dozen years.
Layne Hatcher threw a 17-yard pass to Adams for the winning score after the Wildcats (0-1) had taken a 31-28 lead on a Blake Lynch 35-yard field goal with 2:30 remaining.
“Obviously excited about the win,” said Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson. “Excited, but not surprised.”
Arkansas State (1-1) scored 21 unanswered points after trailing 21-7 midway through the second quarter.
Most of the offense flowed through the 6-foot-3 Adams.
“The quarterbacks put the ball in a good spot, and I just use my athleticism to turn my hips and go get the ball and go over the corner’s head and stuff like that,” said Adams, who had 98 yards receiving on eight catches.
Arkansas State held Kansas State to 91 yards rushing. The Wildcats averaged 178 rushing yards per game in 2019.
“We were able to create some penetration, create some issues where they could not get downhill all night long,” Anderson said.
Kansas State (0-1) had not dropped its home opener since 2013.
“It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted. We didn’t play particularly well. I know what the guys have gone through over the past month to five weeks trying to prepare to play, and we can’t make excuses,” said Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman.
Skylar Thompson finished with 259 yards passing and two touchdowns in the loss.
“There are three or four (passes) that I can think of that were just inches off, or I missed a throw or misjudged on a ball and just couldn’t get on the same page there a couple times,” Thompson said.
Deuce Vaughn led Kansas State in rushing with 47 yards and a touchdown, becoming the first true freshman to score for the Wildcats in a season opener since 1988.
The Wildcats scored on their first possession on a 17-yard catch by Phillip Brooks following a blocked punt. They added TDs on consecutive drives in the second quarter to lead 21-7. After being held scoreless in the third quarter, they responded with a 5-yard touchdown run by Harry Trotter, followed by Lynch’s field goal.
The Red Wolves (1-1) gained 489 total yards after collecting 424 yards in a 37-24 loss to Memphis last weekend.
The Red Wolves beat a Power 5 program for the second time since moving up to FBS status in 1992. Their previous win came over Texas A&M, 18-14, in 2008.
