Yellowstone River Bridge

work to replace the Yellowstone River Bridge will begin this year.

 National Park Service / Doug Madsen

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Yellowstone National Park has received $118 million in federal funding to replace an aging bridge in the northern part of the park.

The park announced the funding, which is disbursed through the Great American Outdoors Act, in a press release Thursday afternoon.

The $118 million will fund a construction contract to replace the Yellowstone River Bridge on the Northeast Entrance Road near Tower Junction.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.