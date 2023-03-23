The new 175-foot-high steel girder bridge will be built upstream of the existing bridge, which was built in 1963. The new bridge will be 1,285 feet long, according to the park.
The money will also partially fund paving a new 1-mile road segment to line up with the new bridge, new pullouts, paved parking areas, and a pedestrian path across the bridge, and enlarge the Yellowstone River Picnic Area, the park said.
Once complete, the existing road segment and bridge will be removed and the area rehabilitated. That includes re-establishing wetlands bisected by the existing road and restoring the Lost Creek drainage to its original alignment, according to the park.
The project is slated to begin this summer and will take about three years to complete. Car traffic will continue through the existing bridge during construction.
The Federal Highway Administration awarded the construction contract to HK Contractors, INC of Idaho Falls, according to the park.
Congress passed and former President Donald Trump signed the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act in the summer of 2020. The law directed billions toward deferred maintenance needs on public lands through the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund.
National Parks are slated to get $1.3 billion per year for five years to make enhancements and repairs.
“We are grateful for the bipartisan GAOA support that is providing funding necessary to complete large-scale infrastructure upgrades in national parks to improve safety and the visitor experience,” National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said in the press release.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.