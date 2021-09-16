YNP concessions worker sustains burns at Old Faithful By Chronicle Staff Sep 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Tourists visit Old Faithful on June 13, 2019, in Yellowstone National Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 19-year-old concessions worker at Yellowstone National Park sustained second- and third-degree burns early Thursday at Old Faithful, according to an announcement from the park.Park rangers provided initial care to the woman from Rhode Island, who had burns on 5% of her body, according to a news release. An ambulance transported the woman to West Yellowstone, where she was taken by helicopter to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center burn center.Officials are investigating the incident. It is unclear from the news release how the woman was burned, where on her body she sustained injuries and exactly when and where the incident occurred.Yellowstone National Park did not immediately respond to request for comment. The reported injury is the first of 2021, according to the news release. Two people — including a 3-year-old — were injured by thermal features in 2020. A man died in June 2016 after falling into a hot spring at Norris Geyser Basin.Park officials in the news release Thursday reminded visitors to remain on designated boardwalks and walkways around thermal features and avoid stepping on fragile and thin ground around thermal features.“[T]here is scalding water just below the surface,” park officials wrote. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Worker News Release Official Medicine Burn Old Faithful Ynp Yellowstone National Park Ranger Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment 160-acre property in Middle Cottonwood Canyon secured for public 43 min ago Yellowstone National Park YNP concessions worker sustains burns at Old Faithful 1 hr ago City Consultant reviews report on Bozeman development code rewrite 2 hrs ago Montana State University Faculty, students ask Montana Board of Regents for vaccine, mask mandates 3 hrs ago Education Lawsuit challenges mask requirements at Bozeman, Monforton and Big Sky schools 3 hrs ago Environment Rain, helicopters help subdue new fire in the Crazy Mountains Sep 15, 2021 What to read next Environment 160-acre property in Middle Cottonwood Canyon secured for public Yellowstone National Park YNP concessions worker sustains burns at Old Faithful City Consultant reviews report on Bozeman development code rewrite Montana State University Faculty, students ask Montana Board of Regents for vaccine, mask mandates Education Lawsuit challenges mask requirements at Bozeman, Monforton and Big Sky schools Environment Rain, helicopters help subdue new fire in the Crazy Mountains Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Children have become pawns in a political game Posted: Sep. 16, 2021 Letter to the editor: Medical, dental community can do better on mask use Posted: Sep. 16, 2021 Bozeman Health: Critical care unit at 100% capacity, parts of COVID-19 surge plan implemented Posted: Sep. 15, 2021 Montana launches program to treat stimulant use disorders Posted: Sep. 15, 2021 City of Bozeman offers vaccine incentive, lottery for $1,000 Posted: Sep. 15, 2021