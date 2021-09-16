Yellowstone Tourist Tourism File
Tourists visit Old Faithful on June 13, 2019, in Yellowstone National Park.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

A 19-year-old concessions worker at Yellowstone National Park sustained second- and third-degree burns early Thursday at Old Faithful, according to an announcement from the park.

Park rangers provided initial care to the woman from Rhode Island, who had burns on 5% of her body, according to a news release. An ambulance transported the woman to West Yellowstone, where she was taken by helicopter to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center burn center.

Officials are investigating the incident. It is unclear from the news release how the woman was burned, where on her body she sustained injuries and exactly when and where the incident occurred.

Yellowstone National Park did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The reported injury is the first of 2021, according to the news release. Two people — including a 3-year-old — were injured by thermal features in 2020. A man died in June 2016 after falling into a hot spring at Norris Geyser Basin.

Park officials in the news release Thursday reminded visitors to remain on designated boardwalks and walkways around thermal features and avoid stepping on fragile and thin ground around thermal features.

“[T]here is scalding water just below the surface,” park officials wrote.

