Yellowstone's wolf reintroduction has been hailed as a success. But now advocates are worried for the wolves' future.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS — A convoy of guides, tourists and seasoned wolf-watchers set out from Gardiner before dawn. They didn't have to go far.
Five miles or so beyond Yellowstone National Park’s north entrance, a black wolf howled and scurried across a slope.
It didn’t take long for the convoy to catch on. Cars rushed to a pullout overlooking the wolf. People hopped out with their spotting scopes. A few minutes passed, then a handful of Yellowstone Wolf Project researchers arrived.
Opposite the road from them, seven sets of tracks and a bloody point in the snow told of an overnight struggle between a mule deer and a wolf pack.
Wolves are social, mobile and territorial, in that order of importance, according to Emil McCain, a wildlife biologist and the owner of Yellowstone Wild Tours. They work together in big family groups, and older animals tend to make the key decisions. That dynamic is captivating to humans because it is so familiar, he said.
Yellowstone wolves have fascinated visitors, spurred internationally-acclaimed scientific research and lifted the economies of gateway towns. But wolves haven't always been in the park. For most of the 20th century, they were gone.
In 1995, gray wolves were reintroduced to the park. The wolf population quickly expanded, and packs established territories. Elk numbers dropped, which helped to restore vegetation.
The story of gray wolf recovery in Yellowstone is hailed as one of the world's greatest conservation success stories, but many fear that the population is once again threatened. A growing number of people are calling for federal protections.
———
When Yellowstone National Park was set aside for protection 150 years ago, the law required that its landscape and wonders be protected from “injury or spoliation,” providing for “their retention in their natural condition.”
Those words have “resounded and reverberated through the many years,” said retired park historian Lee Whittlesey, but enforceable protections for native wildlife weren’t written into statute until 1894, when the Lacey Act passed.
“That was the first time in American history where the federal government ever put its hand into the protection of the animals, birds, beasts, fish, etc…, because that was left up to the states,” Whittlesey said.
Not all the park’s animals were deemed worthy of protection. Officials at that time didn’t understand the interconnectedness of Yellowstone’s ecosystems, nor the important role that wolves and other predators played in it.
Gray wolves were seen as the cause of “wanton destruction” of prey species like elk. They were extirpated through government-backed predator control programs.
Close to 150 wolves were killed in Yellowstone between 1914 and 1926. After the last pack was eliminated in 1926, an occasional wolf sighting was reported, but a survey conducted in the 1970s produced no evidence of a population.
Attitudes around predators started to change in the 1930s, after wolves were nearly eradicated from the Lower 48 states. With fewer predators to keep populations at healthy levels, burgeoning elk herds overgrazed much of their range.
Once the gray wolf was listed under the Endangered Species Act in 1974, the long process of developing a recovery plan ensued.
Cam Sholly, superintendent of Yellowstone National Park, said that in many ways, the country started to recognize the value of conservation and preservation in the 1960s and 1970s.
People realized the wildlife management practices of the early 20th century were the reason why many species were blinking out, and they realized that staying on that same path was not sustainable, he said.
“There is a lot we didn’t get right in the first 90 to 100 years of this park’s existence, and I think we’ve done a good job, especially over the last three decades, of putting the pieces back together,” Sholly said.
That started with the reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone National Park in the mid-1990s— a project that is “unquestionably one of the most important and successful wildlife conservation and restoration efforts in the country,” according to Sholly.
Norm Bishop told the public about the project. He was transferred to Yellowstone in 1980 to serve as a resource management specialist for the park, right around the time that a wolf recovery plan was getting completed.
As the proposed reintroduction advanced, Bishop responded to thousands of requests for information about wolves by mail. Referencing data from multiple volumes of “Wolves for Yellowstone?” and an environmental impact statement, he gave 400 talks to interested groups on the road.
“For a decade, I was basically the adman for Yellowstone wolves,” Bishop said. “I had some interesting conversations with people.”
Most people who attended Bishop’s talks were attentive, respectful and appreciative of what he had to say, even if they disagreed. Those who were opposed to the idea of a reintroduction worried that wolves would kill all the elk, then the livestock, then the children, he said.
“None of that came true… but the feeling within many people was that wolves are to be feared,” Bishop said. “It’s a fear thing, as well as a hatred thing. I guess you hate things that you fear.”
———
It took two decades of hard work, but the day of the wolf reintroduction finally arrived on Jan. 12, 1995. The first eight Canadian gray wolves were placed in shipping crates, then brought to one-acre pens at Rose Creek. Bishop got to help carry the second crate.
Today, the pens are somewhat dilapidated, but their legacy lives on in the eight-plus wolf packs that reside in Yellowstone, the ecological benefits they’ve brought to the landscape and the vast body of research they have been subjects of.
“As the resource management specialist, it was instantly obvious to me that the major issue I had to address was the over-browsing of woody plants by the Northern Yellowstone elk. It was on everybody’s mind,” Bishop said. “One of the first things the wolves did was reduce the number of elk, which helped some. They redistributed the elk, which helped some.”
Bishop said he’s spent his working and retired life educating people about the importance of wolves because the frontier mentality of “kill everything you want to with no regard for the consequences and no interest in finding out what those are" persists.
The Canadian gray wolves bred in the acclimation pens, and twice a week, people from different divisions would hike in elk quarters to feed them. The process was always quiet and non-intrusive, Bishop said.
“It was just — go in, take your load, put it down and leave,” he said. “We didn’t want the wolves to get used to people. We didn’t want them to lose their avoidance of people.”
When the gates finally opened, the wolves had what they needed, and "they knew the land well enough to know that it was good enough," according to McCain. They preyed on ungulates, expanded their range, formed packs and established territories.
Scientists continue to debate the extent to which the restoration of wolves caused changes in Yellowstone's ecosystem. They do know that after the reintroduction, elk numbers dropped. Woody plants grew taller in many places. Beaver colonies increased. Beaver dams altered stream networks.
Management of wolves changed hands when in 2011, a legislative rider backed by Montana’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester removed the Northern Rockies population of gray wolves from the Endangered Species list.
Wolf numbers in and around the park have ebbed and flowed over the last decade under state management, but last spring, hunting and trapping regulations were eased.
A Republican-dominated Montana Legislature passed laws that directed the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to permit snaring of wolves, extend the wolf hunting and trapping season and reduce the state’s overall wolf population. Similar laws passed in Idaho.
Legislators claimed that wolf numbers were over objective in many areas of the state, and elk populations were suffering because of it. More means to hunt and trap wolves were needed to keep populations in check, they argued.
At a meeting last August, the commission eased regulations in accordance with the mandates, but went a step further by removing wolf quotas from two small districts that border the park to its north.
In past winters, the quotas prevented hunters and trappers from taking more than one wolf per season in units 313 and 316.
As the state’s wolf season progressed from the fall into December, Yellowstone Superintendent Sholly sent a letter to Gianforte urging him to suspend wolf hunting and trapping in the area north of the park.
Sholly wrote that the rate at which park wolves were being killed by hunters was “extraordinary,” and the “positive economic impacts of visitors viewing wolves in Yellowstone is estimated to be well over $30 million annually.”
Over 100 businesses from around the park formed the Wild Livelihoods Business Coalition in protest of the loss of quotas.
Following the outcry, the commission approved shutting down the wolf season early in Region 3, an area that encompasses southwest Montana, at an 82-wolf threshold. The region met the threshold in mid-February.
Statewide, the number of wolves killed by hunters and trappers this winter is on par with past seasons at 252 wolves, as of Friday. But the removal of quotas in units 313 and 316 meant many more Yellowstone wolves were killed along the Montana border this season than in previous hunting seasons.
According to the latest reports from the park, 25 Yellowstone wolves have been killed in outside states so far this winter. Nineteen of them were killed in units 313 and 316 in Montana. The park’s total wolf population has declined by 20% to 30%.
Before quotas were removed, Wild Livelihoods Business Coalition member McCain estimated that his clients would see wolves on about 90% of the days he’d take them out. That number has since dropped to about 70% of the days.
Members of the coalition are focused on getting the quotas returned to units 313 and 316 ahead of the state’s next wolf season, he said.
“Year-round, visitors come to Gardiner to see wolves. Wildlife is the biggest draw,” McCain said. “The changes in wolf management have been done purely with political interests. It’s so politically divided right now that actions like wildlife management are influenced by what they might stimulate in part of the voting public.”
In response to the liberalization of wolf regulations in states around Yellowstone, some conservation groups have called on U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to restore federal protections for the population.
So far, Haaland has not issued emergency protections, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did initiate a formal status review of the population.
At a Senate Energy Subcommittee hearing last month, Montana’s U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said the recovery of the gray wolf is a success story, and he urged Haaland not to undermine that legacy by politicizing the transition of gray wolf management to states.
“If you are serious in recognizing decades of hard work by states and others, you will promote, rather than disparage, the state authority now that its time has come,” he said. “The respect of Montana’s demonstrated ability to sustain a healthy wolf population for over a decade is the true mark of success.”
Shawn Regan, vice president of research at the Property and Environment Research Center, said a decision to re-list Northern Rockies gray wolves would likely backfire because it feeds an us vs. them mentality about management.
"(The successful reintroduction) is an important story that unfortunately gets overshadowed in today's political controversies over wolves," he said. "The political conflict and the litigation over all these issues promotes resentment rather than cooperation at the end of the day."
Tom Rodgers, the president of the Global Indigenous Council and a Blackfeet Nation tribal member, is among the people advocating for the re-listing of Northern Rockies gray wolves under the Endangered Species Act.
More than 120 Tribes and Indigenous leaders have signed "The Wolf: A Treaty of Cultural and Environmental Survival," and a meeting has been scheduled with the Department of the Interior, according to Rodgers.
Ultimately, tribes want to co-manage wildlife with state and federal governments, he said. Wolves are at the foundation of Blackfeet creation stories.
“The wolf has always been our protector, from the time of creation. When you leave this world, you travel the wolf’s trail through the Milky Way and you become a star in the Milky Way,” Rodgers said.
“Be it wolves, be it grizzlies, be it bald eagles— they are our brothers and sisters, and we view them as such. They are not something to be hung on a wall as some sort of trophy. We make offerings to them. We celebrate their lives. We do not reduce them to a wall ornament,” he said.
The European narrative that wolves are beasts that are evil and filled with malignant intent is as fraudulent as manifest destiny, Rodgers said, and true education is not seeing new things, but seeing with new eyes.
“One by one, we knock down your myths. You gave us the myth of manifest destiny, the myth of pristine national parks, the myth of the doctrine of discovery,” Rodgers said. “We are tired of your myth-making. We are tired of the lies.”
———
Near Mammoth Hot Springs, the lone black wolf ducked into the tree-line, and his audience moved on. Seven wolves from the Wapiti Lake pack lounged on a rocky outcrop.
Naturalist Rick McIntyre knows the Wapiti Lake pack’s origin story well.
Wolf ‘06— a legendary alpha female— was shot by a hunter in 2012. Her pack disbanded, and her mate (Wolf 755M) ventured south into Hayden Valley, where he met a young female. They bred, forming the modern-day pack.
On the morning of Feb. 11, McIntyre’s assessment was that a female wolf in the pack was trying very hard to get a younger male interested in her. “It’s a matriarchal society where females rule,” he said. “The males understand that.”
McIntyre has been at the park since wolves were reintroduced to its landscape three decades ago. He served as Yellowstone’s wolf interpreter, and over the decades, he’s helped tens of thousands of people — famous and not famous — see the animals firsthand.
The lives of wolves are as dramatic as Shakespearian plays, McIntyre said, and in Yellowstone National Park, people can watch those stories unfold in real time, from park roads.
McIntyre has penned three different books about individual wolves based on his own observations. He’s gone out to track the animals most days since 1995.
Last month, McIntyre marked his 8,900th day in the field. He’s aiming for 10,000.
Experiences with wolves are powerful to all people, and “more people with more experiences with wolves means more people are going to be on our side," McIntyre said.
Henry David Thoreau lived in Massachusetts, where he bemoaned the fact that he couldn’t see a wolf, McIntyre said. It was a good analogy for Yellowstone, where the park without wolves was like listening to a symphony, but over time, the pages of the score had been lost.
When the wolves came back, so did the symphony.