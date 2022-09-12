Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A report of smoke coming from a small building that houses a solar battery has led to the closure of West Thumb Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park. 

Yellowstone announced the temporary closure of the geyser basin on the west side of Yellowstone Lake in a news release Monday afternoon. 

The park said NorthWestern Energy staffers reported the smoke last Tuesday. It was coming out of a building near a bookstore. The building houses a solar battery energy storage system. 

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.