A report of smoke coming from a small building that houses a solar battery has led to the closure of West Thumb Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone announced the temporary closure of the geyser basin on the west side of Yellowstone Lake in a news release Monday afternoon.
The park said NorthWestern Energy staffers reported the smoke last Tuesday. It was coming out of a building near a bookstore. The building houses a solar battery energy storage system.
Park fire crews responded. They didn't see flames when they arrived, according to the release, but did see smoke. The building's exterior wasn't damaged.
The park closed the basin because battery fumes are hazardous when inhaled. The closure will remain in place until the batteries have fully discharged and the fumes have dissipated, the release said.
