The number of visits to Yellowstone National Park dropped last month from October 2021, but they increased from the same month in 2019, the National Park Service announced in a news release on Tuesday.

All in all, the park has hosted approximately 3,246,700 recreation visits so far this year, which is down 32% from this time in 2021, according to the release.

Park officials marked down over 232,100 recreation visits to the world’s first national park this October. The number declined 27% from the more than 316,600 visits recorded during the same month in 2021.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

