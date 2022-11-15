The number of visits to Yellowstone National Park dropped last month from October 2021, but they increased from the same month in 2019, the National Park Service announced in a news release on Tuesday.
All in all, the park has hosted approximately 3,246,700 recreation visits so far this year, which is down 32% from this time in 2021, according to the release.
Park officials marked down over 232,100 recreation visits to the world’s first national park this October. The number declined 27% from the more than 316,600 visits recorded during the same month in 2021.
Visitation to Yellowstone last month also decreased 36% from October 2020. However, it represented a 36% increase from the number of visits recorded in October of 2019, which was the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic.
After Yellowstone’s entrances gradually reopened to the public in the summer of 2020, visitors flocked to the park in record high numbers, the statistics show. New monthly visitation records were set in May, June, July, August and September of 2021.
As the construction wore on, the lack of a connection to Gardiner, Cooke City and Silver Gate put a significant dent on overall park visitation. The number of visits to Yellowstone in June, July, August, September and now October of this year all dropped from monthly rates in 2021.
This fall, when the roads at the north and northeast ends of Yellowstone reopened to vehicle traffic, all other roads in the park closed in preparation for the winter season. The season is set to begin on Dec. 15.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.